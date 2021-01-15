New NordicTack Vault 'smart fitness studio' is the ultimate geeky home workout gear

Apart from the recent Bowflex Treadmill 22 announcement and despite the surging interest in home workouts, 2021 isn't shaping up to be the Year of Fitness so far. That might change soon, thanks to NordicTrack, one of the most popular home fitness machine manufacturer, wo revealed its latest innovation out of the left field, the NordicTrack Vault.

• Pre-order the NordicTrack Vault directly from NordicTrack, prices from $1,999

The NordicTrack Vault is an all-in-one 'smart fitness studio', a cabinet with a mirrored door that encompasses a 32-inch HD touchscreen on which iFit workouts can be streamed. The screen is seamlessly integrated under the mirror, creating a virtual one-to-one training experience: using the mirror, you can keep an eye on your form while following workout instructions displayed on the screen.

Behind the mirrored door hides a storage cabinet which depending on the version of the NordicTrack Vault you'll end up buying, can contain a range of workout equipment, including dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands and yoga blocks. This compact home gym will come at price: even the cheaper 'Standalone' Vault, the version without any workout gear included, will set you back $1,999, while the all bells-and-whistles 'Complete' Vault will cost you just shy on three grands.

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

The NordicTrack Vault is available for pre-order now at NordicTrack US for shipping in February 2021.

The recommended retail price of the 'Standalone' Nordictrack Vault is $1,999 and includes the mirror unit, 1-Year iFit Family Membership ($468 value), hanging shelves and cleaning towel.

The recommended retail price of the 'Complete' Nordictrack Vault is $2,999 and includes the mirror unit, 1-Year iFit Family Membership, an exercise mat, two yoga blocks, three loop bands, three super resistance bands, 5-30 lbs dumbbells, 20 lbs and 30 lbs kettlebells, 'premium' shelves, hanging shelves and cleaning towel.

There is no information on worldwide price and release yet, although it's likely to be available outside the US before the end of 2021.

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

NordicTrack Vault: main features

The carbon steel-framed NordicTrack Vault features a huge 32-inch HD touchscreen covered by a 60 x 22-inch mirror that's able to rotate in 360°, meaning that although the unit will most likely be placed closed to a wall – why would anyone place a cabinet right in the middle of the room – people can workout anywhere else in the room the Vault is placed in.

Of the two available versions, admittedly, the 'Complete Edition' is the most exciting as it comes with a suite of premium fitness gear, including six pairs of dumbbells, kettlebells, three loop resistance bands and three 'superbands'. Alternatively, the contents of the Nordictrack Vault can also be customised: the 'Standalone' Vault contains none of the above gear so you can fill up the storage space behind the mirror with whatever NordicTrack resistance gear you want (or just shove your own stuff in there).

(Image credit: NordicTrack)

The NordicTrack Vault is fully iFit compatible and both versions come with a 1-Year iFit Family Membership included in the price. iFit has a library of pre-recorded workouts and live classes, much like Peloton. Naturally, the contents of the NordicTrack Vault 'Complete Edition' are tailored to the workouts available in iFit and we are sure there are plenty of Vault workouts available in the app already.

Just be careful you don't smash the mirror when doing kettlebell swings.

NordicTrack Vault: image gallery

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: NordicTrack)