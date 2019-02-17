The best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases: get the best S9 case for you from a premium maker

If you're spending money on a Samsung Galaxy S9 then you want your phone well protected, and that's where our detailed guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases for 2019 comes in. We've filtered through all the options on the market to bring you this list of the absolute best S9 cases to choose from.

And remember no matter what time of year you're shopping, you can make use of our Galaxy S9 deals page to find a fantastic deal on the phone itself. You'll often find big drops on the best Galaxy S9 cases too, so keep your eyes peeled.

This best Samsung S9 cases for 2019 list features a wide range of case makers, and we've also done our best to cover a wide selection of styles, covering every aesthetic and ergonomic preference. Whether you prefer folio-style, snap-on, bumper, wallet or pouch designs, we're sure you'll find something that appeals here.

In addition, as we realise that picking the best Samsung Galaxy S9 case for you is a tricky business, and one you certainly don't want to get wrong, we've also supplied you with some important information about what to look out for when buying a phone case – plus a list of manufacturers that we think have some real pedigree in making these top cases.

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases: how to choose the best Galaxy S9 case for you

It's important to factor in your intended usage scenarios when choosing the best Samsung Galaxy S9 case for you.

Picking the best Galaxy S9 case in 2019 is something that shouldn't be rushed: the phone costs hundreds of pounds and, financial outlay aside, it is also a super sleek and sexy slab of glass and metal that deserves to be protected correctly. Premium protection is the order of the day and that means you need to choose right and spend wisely.

Here in T3's best Samsung Galaxy S9 case buyers guide, we've made your life much easier by only listing the absolutely greatest cases out there, to simplify the decision-making process as much as possible. You do still have to decide a few things though, such as preferred design, maker and level of protection – so read on to get the knowledge you need.

What's the best design of Samsung Galaxy S9 case?

Samsung's official cases are among the best Galaxy S9 cases on the market today.

Deciding what type of case designs you like is an ideal jumping off point when searching for the best S9 case for 2019. Design types include clip, wallet, sleeve, skin, sock, pouch, flip, bumper and folio, and determining your likely usage scenarios and intended lifestyle with the Galaxy S9 is vital in deciding which type will ultimately be the best one for you.

For example, if you intend to use your Samsung Galaxy S9 predominantly as a personal, social device, with very little usage necessary at work, then a streamlined, light and aesthetically attractive skin, sleeve or folio case is probably best for you. You get to rock the most attractive case styles and don't have to worry so much about qualities like grippability and corner protection.

On the other hand, if your job means that you're never off the phone, frequently putting the S9 into and taking it out of your bag or pocket, talking often when on the go, and even using it while you squeeze in your daily gym session or lunchtime run, then a more robust, chunky bumper case might be preferable.

And, talking of putting a phone in a bag, the type of Samsung S9 case you choose should also be decided by how you intend to carry it around. For example, if you're going to throw the Galaxy S9 into a handbag stuffed with a lot of other items (maybe with sharp edges like car keys and nail clippers), then a case that doesn't protect the screen, or one that is made with a soft leather finish, certainly isn't ideal.

Who are the best Samsung Galaxy S9 case makers?

Make sure you don't get ripped off with a case from a dodgy maker. Shop with premium, respected brands that have heritage.

Half the problem with choosing a the best Samsung Galaxy S9 case in 2019 is that there are a dump truck-load of case makers out there. Unless you've had extensive experience of their wares, it's hard to know which companies are throwing out cheap cash-ins and which are crafting premium cases built to last.

As such, we've decided to list who we consider to be the best Samsung S9 case manufacturers in the business right now to help you find the perfect piece of protection.

Here at T3 we feel these are the best Samsung Galaxy S9 case makers in the world: Nodus , Greenwich , Snakehive , Foxwood , Mophie , Ted Baker , X-Doria , Griffin , Proporta , Speck , Tech21 , Spigen , Ringke , Carl Friedrik , Mujjo , Gear4 , Caseology , Olixar , Mous , Casetify and VRS Design .

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases available today

The Evo Luxe Vegan Leather is one of the very best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases on the market today.

Tech21 Evo Luxe Vegan Leather Samsung Galaxy S9 Case Vegan leather and 12ft drop protection make this a first-rate S9 case Reasons to buy + Just 1.8mm thick + 12ft drop protection + Vegan leather Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There's so much to like about the Evo Luxe Vegan Leather case from Tech21. It generates zero impact on the Samsung Galaxy S9's signal quality or ability to charge wirelessly, it delivers a rock solid 12 feet of drop protection, features a super-thin design, and also comes finished in soft and luxurious vegan leather.

Precision-engineered buttons and compatibility with Tech21's screen protector range complete a very tidy package. It's easily one of the best Galaxy S9 cases out there in 2019.

This is one of the best Galaxy S9 cases for folio fans.

Gear4 Oxford Folio Samsung Galaxy S9 Case An attractive folio design with good drop resistance Reasons to buy + 10ft drop resistance + Internal credit card slots + In-built viewing stand Today's Best Deals AU $48.15 View at Amazon

This quietly understated and sophisticated Samsung S9 case from Gear4 delivers top protection and some useful extra features. It's perhaps the best Galaxy S9 case for matching protection with design.

Indeed, the Oxford not only gives you a case that is constructed from impact-absorbing D3O smart technology (which offers 10 feet of drop protection), but one that also features a screen-protecting flip-cover, an internal selection of credit card slots, and even an in-built kickstand for watching movies and TV shows.

If lightweight and thin cases are your bag, then the Totalee Thin Galaxy S9 case is definitely worth your consideration.

Totallee Thin Samsung Galaxy S9 Case The best case for those who prize a minimalist, ultra-thin aesthetic Reasons to buy + Only 0.02 inches thick + 2-year warranty + Brushed finish Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Relative newcomer Totallee Thin caught our attention last year with a stunningly thin case for iPhone X and it's repeated the trick here with its Totallee Thin Galaxy S9 Case.

Somehow the case remains only 0.02 inches thick, which is remarkably thin, and it also happens to one of the lightest cases out there for the Android flagship, as well as one of the best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases overall.

Five attractive colourways, a tough polypropylene construction, and – something T3 loves – zero visible branding make this a purist's choice.

A cracking S9 case with neatly engineered folding cover slot.

VRS Design Damda Folder Samsung Galaxy S9 Case A futuristic aesthetic with well-engineered folding cover Reasons to buy + Folding cover slot can store 5 cards + Heavy duty TPU and PC build + Precise cutouts Today's Best Deals AU $88.58 View at Amazon

VRS Design has made a name for itself by producing technologically impressive, feature-packed cases and here, with the Damda Folder Samsung Galaxy S9 case, it's reached a new level.

A futuristic aesthetic, which can be selected in one of five different colour schemes, is partnered with a rock solid TPU silicone and PC build for big anti-scratch and drop resistance, and also a unique, well-engineered semi-automatic folding cover that allows the storage of five cards.

When you consider this S9 case comes with super-precise cutouts, a one-year warranty, and retails for a reasonable £39.99, you can see how the Damda Folder is easy to recommend as one of the best Galaxy S9 cases around.

The Sunne 2 by Krussel looks and feels class. It is one of the best Galaxy S9 cases available today.

Krussel Sunne 2 Card Foliowallet Samsung Galaxy S9 Case The best Galaxy S9 case for fans of modern vintage Reasons to buy + Leather finish + 2 internal card slots + Money slot Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Krussel is new on T3's case radar this year, but we've been seriously impressed by the Sunne 2 Card Foliowallet for the Samsung Galaxy S9 that the case maker has put out: a really classy flip-cover that looks fantastic, and easily makes our best Galaxy S9 cases 2019 list.

Our pick of the range is "Vintage Black" as seen above, but there are also "Nude" and "Vintage Cognac" colourways to choose from too if you fancy something a little different. Naturally, for such a well-made case, wireless charging is unaffected and it delivers a viewing stand function as well.

T3 favourite Spigen always deliver great cases, and the Neo Hybrid Urban Samsung Galaxy S9 Case is no exception.

Spigen Neo Hybrid Urban Samsung Galaxy S9 Case A sleek new modern look from one of the world's best case makers Reasons to buy + Polycarbonate / TPU build + Mil-Grade drop protection + Stunning modern look Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Spigen is one of the best case makers in the world and we've never shied away from the fact that we rate its cases very highly. Unsurprisingly, nothing changed with its S9 range of cases, and the Galaxy S9 Case Neo Hybrid Urban stands out thanks to a no-compromise modern look and top protection package.

The Neo Hybrid Urban only comes in one colour scheme, "Gunmetal", but when it looks this good and offers certified Mil-Grade drop protection too, it's time to simply get the wallet out and pay up for one of the best S9 cases money can be exchanged for.

A great all-round Galaxy S9 case, the Attache Executive Shell pretty much does it all.

Olixar Attache Executive Shell Samsung Galaxy S9 Case The best S9 case for attractive looks and a great all-round package Reasons to buy + Premium look and feel + TPU build + Raised bezel

All the cases in this list are quality, but one of the very best all-rounders for protection, features and value for money is the Olixar Attache Executive Shell Samsung Galaxy S9 Case.

With a tough TPU build, premium design and aesthetic, and slim and lightweight finish, the Attache Executive Shell is both super easy to slip into a pocket and highly versatile, too.

At under £15 it's also excellent value for money as well, and those looks leave lesser cases looking ugly by comparison. Well worth its spot on our list of the best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases for 2019.

The real bamboo backplate on this cracking S9 case is just lovely.

Mous Real Bamboo Case Galaxy S9 A stunning pairing of advanced protection and real bamboo Reasons to buy + Wireless charging compatible + Raised lip screen protection + Real bamboo backplate

Now this is a seriously good-looking case, and one that comes packing a free screen protector too, giving you another reason to consider it as one of the best S9 cases.

The Real Bamboo Case for Galaxy S9 by Mous delivers a lush, genuine bamboo backplate with a tough, AiroShock-lined bumber frame that's crafted from a resilient TPU and Polycarbonate blend.

The case is thin, too, adding only 2.3mm to the thickness of the contained S9, and features both a screen protecting raised lip and wireless charging compatibility. At £34.99 it's good value for money as well. Very nice and an obvious inclusion for our best Galaxy S9 cases list.

It's expensive, sure, but the Walker Alacantara Folio is incredibly premium and delivers first-rate protection.

Greenwich Walker Alcantara Folio Samsung Galaxy S9 Case Suede-feel Alcantara and a shotgun-proof carbon fibre lining combine beautifully Reasons to buy + Carbon fibre lining + Electroplated back shell + Alcantara finish

Greenwich likes to operate at the top end of the case market, both in terms of features and price, and here in its Walker Alcantara Folio Case for Galaxy S9 it is very much business as usual.

Not only is the case's flip cover and backplate finished in beautiful, suede-feel Alcantara, which is tough yet super-soft to hold, but the snap-on chassis is also lined with carbon fibre, making the Walker shotgun-proof.

A hidden card slot, electroplated back shell with tailored fit, and lifetime guarantee complete a hyper-premium package – it ticks a lot of the boxes you need to be ticked when you're shopping for the best Galaxy S9 case.

With superb protection and features, this chunky Galaxy S9 case will keep the contained handset safe in the toughest of conditions.

Vena vArmour Samsung Galaxy S9 Case One of the best S9 cases for protection and versatility Reasons to buy + Side-mounted belt clip swivel holster + Dual-layer TPU and PC build + Raised front lip and non-slip grip

Minnesota-based maker Vena has delivered some serious protection and versatility here with its new vArmor case.

The big sells here are a robust dual-layer TPU and PC build with CornerGuard technology, as well as a side-mounted belt clip swivel holster for secure but easy access. The clip also doubles up as a kickstand, too, meaning you can always use it to watch your multimedia content on the go.

A raised front lip helps lift the S9's display from any surface, while tactile power and volume buttons come alongside a non-slip rugged grip. Easily one of the best S9 cases at the moment.

Power users should look this way, as the Ghostek Rugged Heavy Duty is a beast of a Samsung Galaxy S9 case.

Ghostek Rugged Heavy Duty Samsung Galaxy S9 Case Big protection for power users, guaranteed Reasons to buy + Aluminium frame + Raised rubberised bezel + 2x Mil-Grade certified Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're an S9 user that constantly needs to be on the phone – whether at home, on the commute, or at work – then you should definitely consider the Ghostek Rugged Heavy Duty Samsung Galaxy S9 Case.

This case is built around serious drop protection and grippability, with a stand-out aluminium frame partnering with a shockproof rubberised layer that has raised corners and bezels.

It also comes with not just one but two Mil-Grade drop protection certificates and a limited lifetime exchange warranty. Definitely worth an inclusion on our list of the best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases.

The ESR Samsung Galaxy S9 Case looks the part while keeping your phone protected.

ESR Samsung Galaxy S9 Case The best case for letting the Galaxy S9 shine through Reasons to buy + Won't cost you much at all + Adds very little physical bulk

Your own particular best S9 case pick may well involve something that combines solid protection without adding too much bulk or covering up your Galaxy phone from view – and if that's the case with you we present the ESR Samsung Galaxy S9 Case.

It's grippy, it's see-through, and it'll keep your phone well protected against the majority of bumps and scratches. You'll be impressed with the snug fit of the ESR Samsung Galaxy S9 case too... so much so that you might not want to take it off.

Teddy B always produces cases that carry fresh and stylish designs, as evidenced here with the lush Carrow.

Ted Baker Carrow Samsung Galaxy S9 Case Fuss-free functionality with a futuristic elegance Reasons to buy + Cross-hatched, tactile finish + Moulded, tight fit + Looks lush Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Ted Baker's new Carrow case for S9 is wonderfully fuss-free and elegant, delivering a slimline, tight fit with precise cutouts for all ports and buttons, as well as a modern and urban aesthetic that looks super smart both in work and play environs.

A simple snap-on type means removing the phone for cleaning is easy too, while its grippable cross-hatch surface delivers a tactile finish that feels pleasant in the hand.

There are no extra features here like card slots and kickstands, but if you want understated elegance and solid protection for an attractive price then the Carrow is well worth a look.

It's official, sure, but it is officially a really good Galaxy S9 case.

Official Samsung LED Flip Wallet Samsung Galaxy S9 Case An officially good case (see what we did there?) with LED display Reasons to buy + Lush brushed finish + LED display + Credit card slot Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You might think the Official Samsung LED Flip Wallet wouldn't make a list of the best Galaxy S9 cases because it's produced by Samsung itself... but that in no way means it is a cash-in dud. Far from it!

In fact, a sleek wallet case design with dot matrix LED notification system on the front cover, an integrated card slot, a slimline build with edge coating, and selection of attractive colours and covers to choose from mean that this is in fact an excellent choice for S9 owners who prize protection and style.

That metallic finish is just stunning, and the dual-layer TPU and PC build means it delivers good protection, too.

Obliq Slim Meta Samsung Galaxy S9 Case The best S9 case for a compact size with a stylish finish Reasons to buy + Mil-grade certified + Brushed metallic design + Dual-layer TPU and PC build Today's Best Deals AU $18.99 View at Amazon

Obliq tend to deliver masculine, futuristic cases and here, with the Slim Meta Samsung Galaxy S9 Case, it's very much business as usual.

Built from a mixture of TPU and PC, as well as rocking a lightweight, slim-line and brushed metallic finish, the Slim Meta looks and feels great, while a Mil-Grade certification and precise port and button cutouts make it incredibly functional on an everyday-usage level.

The case comes in four colours, too: Titanium Black, Rose Gold, Lilac Purple, and Satin Silver.

Snakehive produce lovely cases, and this gull grain cowhide number for the Galaxy S9 is just fabulous.

Snakehive Vintage Navy Leather Wallet Samsung Galaxy S9 Case A beautiful S9 case made from full grain cowhide nubuck leather Reasons to buy + Nubuck leather finish + Three credit card slots + Fine stitching Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

British case maker Snakehive brings its well-received Vintage Navy Leather Wallet to the S9 to great effect, with the finely stitched piece of protection delivering on every level.

All round case protection is guaranteed thanks to a smart wallet design, which features three internal card slots as well as a kickstand function, while the fact it has a super-soft genuine leather finish means that each case has a slightly unique look.

The unobtrusive Snakehive logo embossed on the front is how branding should be done, so we're happy to name this one of the best Galaxy S9 cases out there.

The Defense Lux is one hell of tough S9 case, coming with a machined metal frame and Mil-Grade drop certification.

X-Doria Defense Lux Samsung Galaxy S9 Case The best case for mixing military grade protection with sound channel amplification Reasons to buy + Mil-Grade drop certified to 10ft + Machined metal frame + Integrated sound channel amplifies sound Today's Best Deals AU $40.19 View at Amazon

X-Doria tend to favour big protection over style and, if we're being honest, it is what the maker is best at – which is why we've selected the snap-on Defense Lux for S9 in this buying guide.

The Lux has a frame constructed out of machined metal, instead of plastic, and a dual-layer case constructed from rubber and impact resistant polycarbonate. The result? Military Grade Standard MIL-STD-810G certification.

In addition, a neat integrated sound channel in the case amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front of the case for an optimal audio experience. One of the best S9 cases of 2019, especially in terms of protection.

Light and highly grippable, the Griffin Survivor Strong is a no nonsense Galaxy S9 case that's very versatile, too.

Griffin Survivor Strong Samsung Galaxy S9 Case A simple design that delivers big protection and gripability Reasons to buy + 7ft drop protection + Only two ounces + Non-slip grip Today's Best Deals AU $48.47 View at Amazon

Griffin delivers a case here that manages to combine excellent drop protection and grippability despite the Survivor Strong weighing only 2 ounces and sporting a thin design.

You get Military Grade 810-G standards for durability, and protection up to 7 feet (2.1 metres), something delivered by the snap-on's dual-layer construction, while the outer scuff-proof, sure-grip coating is very easy to hold, even when your hands are damp.

A one-year warranty completes the package on this excellent buy, another notable entry on our best Galaxy S9 cases for 2019 list.

Proporta's Carbon Ultra is an iconic design, and it looks wonderful when wrapped around a Galaxy S9.

Proporta Carbon Ultra Samsung Galaxy S9 Case An iconic case comes to the S9 in style Reasons to buy + Looks dynamite + Only 2mm thick + Carbon-fibre backed Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We think it's fair to say that the Carbon Ultra by Proporta has been one of the standout case designs as of late and here, on the Samsung Galaxy S9, it looks better than ever. It's an easy pick for our best S9 cases list.

Only 2mm thick, the case adds basically nothing to the profile and weight of the phone, while its carbon fibre-backed, anti-shock design with impact-protective corners means it delivers in the protection department as well.

Wireless charging remains intact with the Carbon Ultra, and it comes with Proporta's lifetime exchange warranty, too.

Torras Ultra Thin Phone Case

Torras Ultra Thin Phone Case The best Galaxy S9 case for minimalists Reasons to buy + Very lightweight and slim + Won't cost you much at all Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want a case that can protect your Galaxy S9 while barely being there at all, check out this Ultra Thin Case from Torras. This hard case feels like a natural extension to the phone itself, but can guard against drops and scuffs.

Everything from the fingerprint sensor to the headphone jack remains open and accessible, so you don't need to worry about the case getting in the way – you just need to enjoy the extra protection.

Genuine, full-grain leather makes this Galaxy S9 case a pleasure to hold and look at.

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Samsung Galaxy S9 Case Full-grain leather and a slim wrapped profile deliver form and function Reasons to buy + Genuine, full-grain leather + Satin-like microfibre inner + Thin, tightly wrapped fit

Mujjo has had a lot of success with its iPhone X signature leather wallet and here, in its S9 case offering, the results are just as good.

Both super slim, thanks to a tightly-wrapped profile, and incredibly functional, thanks to an in-built card and cash slot, the Mujjo Leather Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S9 delivers in two often disparate directions.

In terms of preventing scratching, the case is lined with a Japanese-made, satin-like microfibre, while its bezels are slightly raised to help avoid unintended screen scuffs. It's expensive, retailing around the £50 mark, but the build quality and lush aesthetic are worth it.

If you want to make one of the best Galaxy S9 cases on the market, this is the sort of benchmark you're going up against.

The Presidio Folio is one of the very best Galaxy S9 cases for privacy and features.

Speck Presidio Folio Samsung Galaxy S9 Case A privacy-focused folio case with mature looks Reasons to buy + In-built viewing stand + Secure card slot + 10ft drop protection

Speck's Presidio Folio for Samsung Galaxy S9 delivers a fully featured, mature case that, without fuss or drama, delivers on every level.

You get 10 feet of drop protection thanks to dual-layer construction, an adjustable in-built kickstand for viewing media, a secure internal credit card slot, QI wireless charging compatibility, and a privacy-granting matte black flip cover, too.

Speck also throw in a lifetime warranty as well. Overall, a quality and understated product that's one of the best Galaxy S9 case options out there in 2019.