The best women’s multivitamins for well women

Boosting our immune system, staying fit and healthy, and slowing down signs of ageing are just some of the claims made by the best multivitamins for women.

It would be more accurate to say that getting the right level of vitamin intake can help you have a normal immune system and not suffer from health issues caused by vitamin deficiencies. Which doesn't have quite the same ring to it, but there we go. Claims about fighting ageing are highly dubious, but undoubtedly, getting enough essential vitamins is more important as you get older.

Multivitamins for women: what you need to know

Of course, the best way to get your daily vitamins and nutrients is to eat a balanced and healthy diet. However, supplements can be a good way for some people to top up.

Women have slightly different needs to men when it comes to nutrition, which is why there are specially formulated women’s multivitamins to help boost the body in certain areas.

Most commonly women need more calcium, vitamin B and vitamin D in their diet than men do. Each of these vitamins complements each other, and will work to strengthen bones, especially in pregnant women and the elderly.

Most supplements come as a mixture of the most essential vitamins and minerals needed to support the female body, but you can also buy specific ones to target certain ailments or areas of deficiency. This, to be honest, is an area where medical opinion differs, let's say. At the very least, it may have some placebo effect and is unlikely to cause harm, but we're sticking here to standard multivitamins that make no other medical claims than that they'll help those with less good diets get all the vits they need.

The best multivitamins for women

1. Bayer One-A-Day Women's Multivitamin Tablets Good all-round multivitamin for overall health Specifications Best for: Overall health Quantity: 300 Type: Caplets Dosage: One a day Reasons to buy + Combination of 10 vitamins and minerals + Strengthens heart and bones

Women naturally need more calcium than men, and these multivitamin tablets have a combination of calcium to strengthen bones and vitamin D to help with the absorption of the calcium. These tablets also contain vitamins B6, B12, C, E and folic acid so you get a full dosage of everything you need to stay fit and healthy.

They are also high in iron which is important for women to maintain, however it has been noted that this can sometimes cause 'digestive irregularity' in the early days, if you are not used to taking them.

2. Centrum Women Tablets Another great way to make sure your diet is healthy and balanced Specifications Best for: Nutritional support Quantity: 60 Type: Caplets Dosage: One a day Reasons to buy + Maintains healthy hair and skin + Supports metabolism Reasons to avoid - Short expiry date

If you’re rushed off your feet and struggling to maintain a healthy lifestyle, or just eat a lot of crap, you can support your body by taking these.

If you have a delicate stomach, then these may be better for you than the Bayer tablets as users found Centrum not to have the same digestive side effects that often come from tablets containing iron. Be sure to only buy what you need, though, as these multivitamins reportedly have a short shelf life.

3. Optimum Nutrition Opti-Women Supplement Supplements packed full of vitamins and minerals for optimising your daily workouts Specifications Best for: Supporting work outs Quantity: 60 Type: Capsules Dosage: two a day Reasons to buy + Over 40 ingredients Reasons to avoid - You’ll have fluorescent urine

Designed specifically for active women, these Optimum Nutrition supplements have over 40 ingredients in them that are supposed to enhance the female body’s overall health and fitness. They are also said to boost energy levels, although this is hard to prove.

Don’t be alarmed if your pee looks toxic after taking these, as many users noted this was quite common. Drinking lots of water should help this problem and will also help in flushing out any toxins from the body.

4. DailyFoods Women's One Daily Natural ingredients to help restore emotional balance and wellbeing Specifications Best for: Stress Quantity: 90 Type: Caplets Dosage: One a day Reasons to buy + 100% organic + Easy to digest Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey

Stress and anxiety can lead to a poor immune system and this can be hard to tackle if a well-balanced diet isn’t maintained.

These tablets from DailyFoods are completely organic and are designed to support a healthy lifestyle. If you really struggle to eat a lot of greens, then these natural tablets could be the best women’s multivitamins for you as they don’t taste of anything and can be taken with or without food on a daily basis. A great natural alternative.

5. Vitafusion Women's Gummy Vitamins A flavoursome and easy-to-chew supplement Specifications Best for: Taste Quantity: 150 Type: Gummy sweets Dosage: two a day Reasons to buy + Easy to take + Lots in a pot Reasons to avoid - Don’t look that appetising

If you’re someone who really can’t stand swallowing tablets, then these gummy vitamins could be right up your street.

You’ll get all the same benefits of a standard multivitamin, but with a (comparatively) delicious fruity taste and gummy texture rather than having to swallow a somewhat foul-smelling pill.

They don’t look very appetising – more of a dingy brown than vibrant fruity colours – however reviewers reassure that they do not taste as horrible as they look.

These women’s multivitamins do not contain any gluten or artificial sweeteners, so you can be sure that even though they look like sweets, you’re still getting all the goodness of other multivitamins. Although obviously, they do contain sugar.