The best Amazon Kindle deals for May 2020

How to buy the best Amazon Kindle for you

The main benefit for purchasing a Kindle, over using the Kindle app on your phone or tablet, is the reduced glare of the screen. The lack of glass on the Kindle prevents screen reflection, allowing you to enjoy reading anywhere.

Plus, because the Kindle ereaders don't have LCD screens or powerful internal components, they're a lot cheaper than tablets and phones. As an added bonus, the battery is going to last you a lot longer too.

If you're looking for a standard Kindle you can usually find this cheapest model with occasional discounts. Those after something at the mid-range should go for the Kindle Paperwhite , while the Kindle Oasis is brilliant if you want to spend some more money.

Amazon Kindle deals

The best Kindle deals today

The best Kindle Oasis deals

The best of the best for the serious reader

There's a lot to love about the Kindle Oasis, and dedicated ereader fans will appreciate the extra lightness and improved screen lighting. But you'll definitely pay a premium for this luxury. Have a look at our Kindle Oasis review for more on why this is the future of Amazon's Kindle range. If you can't quite stump up the cash, then the Paperwhite and standard models are excellent alternatives.

The best Kindle Paperwhite deals

Super value-for-money

This robust Paperwhite Kindle is the best of its kind yet, and it's the most cost effective ereader on the market.

Kindle Page Flip enables you to skim through an ebook without losing your place, while the Smart Lookup gives dictionary definitions of words as well as Wikipedia explanations. It's packed with fantastic features.

Based on performance and design it easily beats rivals like the Kobo Aura, and it now comes with a built-in front light too.

The best standard Amazon Kindle deals

The cheapest option is also one of the newest

If you're looking to pick up a Kindle then go for the standard, cheapest Kindle. It's the model with the lowest resolution and an older design, but it's fantastic value for money and now comes with a built-in front light.

The latest model is now available in white or black, doubles the RAM speed over the original Kindle ereader put out by Amazon, and has a perfectly respectable 4GB of storage space. It's the cheapest Kindle you can get.