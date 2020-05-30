Best kettlebell 2020: the best kettlebells for working your entire body

You've probably espied the row of colourful kettlebells that sit quietly in the corner of your local gym, or you might be waiting to buy the best kettlebells online. They might look like heavy teapots without a spout but kettlebells are, in fact, a very powerful tool in the fight against flab. Perhaps you fancy flinging one around at home, as part of your quest to build the best home gym? Then you'll be wanting nothing but the best kettlebells for home.

The best dumbbells remain the most popular choice, but kettles are an ideal counterpart to them, working your different muscle groups in different ways. Just be careful if you have fragile floor coverings or low ceilings, that's all we're saying.

Why get a kettlebell?

These broad-handled little bundles of fun offer solid muscle building resistance with the added delight of an intense cardio workout, and if used correctly, can condense a lengthy gym routine into one short, sweaty swinging sesh – try this kettlebell full body workout if you don't believe us.

Sounds a bit far fetched? The American Council on Exercise has conducted research into kettlebells that proves regular users not only benefit from strength gains, but also a marked increase in aerobic capacity, dynamic balance and, best of all, a dramatic increase in core strength.

What is the best kettlebell?

The TRX Kettlebell is my favourite as it's really quite beautifully made, with a very comfortable handle. The colour coding makes it easy to grab the weight you want, too. It is a bit pricier than some rivals, but worth the extra. With weights from 4kg to 28kg, there really is a TRX for everyone, too.

How to choose the best kettlebell for you

Unlike dumbbells, kettlebells can take a little time to get used to. It's definitely worth seeking advice at your gym on the correct form to avoid injury. Once mastered, however, the kettlebell will become a regular staple in your fitness regime.

These compact weights are small enough to fit into even the smallest rooms and the majority of workouts require just one kettlebell, meaning you could enjoy some fat-torching training time from the comfort of your own home for less than a tenner, as long as your home has literally enough room to swing a cat (nb: don't actually swing a cat in order to ascertain this).

Those venturing out into the world of kettlebells for the first time should go easy on the weight, as the gruelling sessions will prove impossible if you can't lift the bloody thing above your head.

That said, opting for a puny 2kg kettlebell could mean you're not facing enough resistance to thoroughly challenge the muscle. If you can, head to a gym or local fitness store and try out a few weights until one feels right.

If you're really short of space, you could check out the JaxJox KettlebellConnect, which is a digital play on Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell, offering a spread of weights in one neat package.e

It's a good idea to spend a little bit more to get a product that has been built to last. Where vinyl 'bells could save you a few quid, they can be prone to cracking and splitting, plus the handle seams on cheaper models can be scratchy and uncomfortable.

A solid cast iron kettlebell – or, even better, those with smooth steel handles – tend to be the most comfortable and are also sturdy enough to survive a nuclear attack.

Finally, it's also worth noting the handle clearance from the bell (or 'window', to give it the correct title) and its diameter. Larger hands could find certain 'bells difficult to grip and comfortably on the forearm, which is required in burly overhead press exercises.

The best kettlebells, in order

1. TRX Kettlebell The best kettlebells you can get Specifications Weight range available: 4kg to 28kg Reasons to buy + Very well made + Comfortable handle Reasons to avoid - Heavier ones are relatively pricey

• TRX kettlebells are the best we've ever used for full-body workouts

The king of suspension weight training has long sounded the bell for kettlebells, as the lumps of iron make the perfect companion to spruce up any dangling Suspension Trainer workout.

Its premium line of kettlebells are all beautifully finished and each one has been put through a "premium gravity cast moulding process", which is said to increase durability. It also results in that lovely, flat bottom, which makes its easier to rest the kettlebell on the floor when switching hands during an arduous squat routine. The smooth and consistent finish feels good in the hand, too.

TRX has added a splash of colour to the handles, making it simple to spy the correct weight if swapping between kettlebells mid-workout.

I'd say the 16kg unit is the one to go for if you're a bloke in reasonable shape, but there's a good spread of weights, making this one piece of fitness equipment that will likely outlast the fickle New Year's resolution to shed a few pounds.

2. Wolverson Fitness Competition Russian Kettlebells Supreme quality for serious kettlebell fans Specifications Weight range available: 8 kg to 32 kg (17 lbs to 70 lbs) Reasons to buy + Superior build quality + Huge weight spread + Competition ready Reasons to avoid - Overkill for most - Costly

Buy from Wolverson Fitness

Wolverson Fitness has harnessed its many years of experience in knitting out the the UK National Kettlebell Teams when deigning and producing its range of superior quality 'bells.

Modern casting methods means each bell is formed out of a single piece of metal, meaning no joins or welds, while a distinct lack of cheap plastic handles ensures they come with a lifetime guarantee.

They are beefy old units, with the option of scaling the dizzying heights of 32kg kettlebells (not for the faint hearted) but handle size, shape and overall design have been designed with serious lifting in mind.

Don't fret, if these prove a little daunting to the introductory kettlebell lifter you can always check out the slightly less hardcore range, which is still brilliantly constructed.

3. Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Six kettlebells in one Specifications Weight range available: 3.5 kg to 18 kg (8 lbs to 40 lbs) Reasons to buy + Cheaper than getting six kettlebells separately + Weights are held firmly by the lock + Space saving design Reasons to avoid - Quite large for one handed use - Dial is quite stiff to turn

• Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell review: your new home gym staple weight

Admittedly the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell looks more like an actual kettle than a home weight, but don't let the looks deceive you. Under the plastic shell, you'll find a set a weights which you can adjust with the dial on the top, making it easier to switch weights between exercises.

As in the case with most one-size-fits all solutions, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is trying to appeal to all whilst fails to please the individuals; it is definitely more space saving than having six different kettlebells laying around in your one-bed flat, but it is also rather bulky, making it a bit less convenient to work out with doing one handed moves.

Saying that, it is not all that difficult to get used to the shape and the size of the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell and despite its obvious drawbacks, it should probably be the go-to kettlebell to anyone with limited space in their homes.

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is especially suited for two-handed exercises, like the kettlebell swing, but you can also easily use it for single leg deadlifts too. Some might feel a bit less inclined to use the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for overhead exercises due to the bottom of the being open – exposing the weight plates inside – you can doctor this by holding the handle firmly and pointing it away from you as you move the kettlebell.

4. JaxJox KettlebellConnect Let's go digital Specifications Weight range available: 5kg to 19kg Reasons to buy + Six kettlebells in one + App-based workouts Reasons to avoid - Rattles a bit

• Read our JaxJox KettlebellConnect review

You may have noticed that a number of dumbbell manufacturers have started offering selectable systems that negate the need to fill your house with a spread of weights.

Well, JaxJox has taken this idea one step further with its electronically-adjustable kettlebell system, which offers a spread of 5kg-19kg in a singly, albeit slightly bulky, unit.

It sits on a neat base - that is either plugged into a wall or charged up for workouts on the fly - and users simply toggle a button to quickly swap between the required weights.

In addition to this, it can be synched via Bluetooth to a smartphone app that offers a bunch of different workout guides and advice on what weight to select for individual exercises.

It's all very clever but we found the unit a bit bulky and misshapen compared to regular steel dumbbells, while weights inside the outer unit rattle a bit mid-swing.

Plus, you'll have to invest in two of these if you want the ultimate kettlebell workout (squats, two-hand overhead press etc.), and that could get expensive.

5. Primal Strength Rebel Kettlebell Set A fair spread of weights... if you have the room Specifications Weight range available: 8kg, 12kg,16kg,20kg,24kg,28kg Reasons to buy + Solid construction + Colour coded for easy use + Pro-spec Reasons to avoid - Takes up room - Designed for gym use predominantly

The perfect antithesis to the digital delights of the aforementioned JaxJox is a good, old fashioned selection of kettlebells. This spread of 8kg to 28kg will last a lifetime, with the heaviest 'bells likely only reserved for the pros.

Rebel kettlebells don't come cheap but they are engineered to last, fashioned from premium-grade Iron Ore, not scrap iron (as with cheaper alternatives) and using a one-piece cast mould to ensure the kettlebells feel well balanced in the handand built to last.

The powder coated finish means they won't flake, chip or rust when covered in sweat, too.

Buy direct from Primal Strength



6. Gorilla Sports Competition Kettlebell Adheres to competition standards for the competitive types Specifications Weight range available: 8kg up to 40kg Reasons to buy + Identical size, regardless of weight + Massive weight spread + Built to compete Reasons to avoid - You have to purchase individual 'bells

We don't know many professional kettlebell athletes but we are pretty sure they are very aware of Gorilla Sports and its range of competition-spec swingers.

With very strict regulations on dimensions and the aperture of the window (the handle, to you and me), these solid steel numbers are really only for the very serious enthusiasts out there.

Each solid steel unit is individually priced, with the weedier 12kg model costing around £50. Expect to part with a lot more for the heaviest 40kg kettlebells.

7. Opti Vinyl 10kg Kettlebell Best kettlebell for beginners Specifications Weight range available: 2kg to 10kg Reasons to buy + Basic but solid + Bargain price Reasons to avoid - Not the heaviest

Buy from Argos

It's not always a good idea to go out and blow a large sum on workout equipment on a get-fit whim. Nor is it worth risking a trip to the chiropractor thanks to overtly heavy weights.

If you're new to the whole kettlebell thing, this vinyl number from Opti is a real bargain, with a cheap but substantial finish proving enough for most novice swingers.

The 10kg maximum mass could feel a little bit light in time, but for those starting out, or who don't require massive heft from their 'bells, this is great. The compact size makes it perfect for stashing away at home for the odd impromptu session.

8. Bodypower 16kg Kettlebell Best heavy kettlebell for hard floors Specifications Weight range available: 4kg to 40kg Reasons to buy + Easier on floors + Comfortable to hold Reasons to avoid - Small weight spread

Buy from Amazon

The vinyl coating swaddling these cast iron weights is a handy addition for anyone worried about damaging their parquet, yet the unit remains robust and a much more long-term option than cheaper all-vinyl offerings.

Bodypower also offers a very impressive range of weights, with the option to package them up into a small set of, say, 6kg-12kg increments. There's even a massive 40kg unit for the bench folk, but it's pricey.

9. MiraFit Kettlebell Weight Set Best all-vinyl kettlebell set Specifications Weight range in set: 5kg to 15kg Reasons to buy + Not as intimidating as iron + Good weight spread + Stand included Reasons to avoid - Needs more care than iron

Alternatively, hedge your bets with this very affordable, entry-level set of kettlebells. The Mira set offers a decent spread of three plastic weights (5lb to 15lb, which is 2.25kg to 7kg), on a plastic stand.

That's not a huge maximum weight, obviously, but it allows lighter users to switch between high-resistance and low-resistance/high rep workouts with ease, for not much money.

The vinyl coating may feel cheaper than the cast iron and steel suggestions on this list but all three of these will set you back half the price of a single kettlebell from some of the other brands.

10. Men's Health 16kg Kettlebell Best no-frills kettlebell Specifications Weight range available: 16kg to 24kg Reasons to buy + Solid build + Manly AF Reasons to avoid - Rough handle

There are absolutely no additional bells and whistles on this rugged cast iron bell from the lean boys over at Men's Health. It's simply a solid lump for lifting above your head while screaming like a hungry caveman. Grrr.

It's also one of the cheaper 16kg weights on the market, making it very tempting to splash out on a couple to create a pretty awesome home gym set-up. The handle is quite rough, however, presumably to emphasise its Manly Healthiness credentials. Wear gloves and have Norwegian Formula hand cream ready.