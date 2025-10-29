David Beckham’s personal trainer shares a 30-minute strength workout for time-restricted parents

Trying to find the time to workout as a parent can sometimes feel impossible, but it doesn’t have to be. David Beckham’s long-time personal trainer (and friend) Bobby Rich, has shared a short, sweet, yet effective strength workout that you can blast through either at home or the gym, in 30 minutes. Ideal for busy parents – or anyone – who’s tight on time.

Rich describes his garden workout as ‘straightforward’ and ‘pretty basic’ – but simple often beats novelty when it comes to effective training. The workout consists of five exercises, four of which cover the main movement patterns: squat, horizontal push, vertical push, horizontal row – perfect for building muscle and functional strength. To top it off, there’s an arm exercise thrown in for good measure – because who doesn’t appreciate a post-workout pump?

The very minimum you’ll need for this workout is a pair of dumbbells. Although Rich doesn’t specify reps/sets completed, with how quickly he blasts through it, we’d recommend: starting with exercise one, aiming to complete between 5-10 reps for two sets with a 90-second to two-minute rest between rounds – repeat for each exercise. Here’s the workout:

Squats (barbell or dumbbells)

Dumbbell floor press

Half kneeling shoulder press

Hammer curls

Single-arm bent-over dumbbell row

