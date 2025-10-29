David Beckham’s personal trainer shares a 30-minute strength workout for time-restricted parents
Build strength and muscle sharpish with this dumbbell workout
Trying to find the time to workout as a parent can sometimes feel impossible, but it doesn’t have to be. David Beckham’s long-time personal trainer (and friend) Bobby Rich, has shared a short, sweet, yet effective strength workout that you can blast through either at home or the gym, in 30 minutes. Ideal for busy parents – or anyone – who’s tight on time.
Rich describes his garden workout as ‘straightforward’ and ‘pretty basic’ – but simple often beats novelty when it comes to effective training. The workout consists of five exercises, four of which cover the main movement patterns: squat, horizontal push, vertical push, horizontal row – perfect for building muscle and functional strength. To top it off, there’s an arm exercise thrown in for good measure – because who doesn’t appreciate a post-workout pump?
A post shared by Bobby Rich (@mrbobbyrich)
A photo posted by on
The very minimum you’ll need for this workout is a pair of dumbbells. Although Rich doesn’t specify reps/sets completed, with how quickly he blasts through it, we’d recommend: starting with exercise one, aiming to complete between 5-10 reps for two sets with a 90-second to two-minute rest between rounds – repeat for each exercise. Here’s the workout:
- Squats (barbell or dumbbells)
- Dumbbell floor press
- Half kneeling shoulder press
- Hammer curls
- Single-arm bent-over dumbbell row
If you appreciate short and effective workouts, like this one, then here's a 25-minute lower body one you can do with either dumbbells or your bodyweight. For upper body-only, check out this 30-minute session, it'll seriously challenge your arms, chest, shoulders and back, and leave you feeling strong.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.