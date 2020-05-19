Best compact cameras 2020: premium compacts for incredible picture taking

Although the camera you have in your pocket (clue: your smartphone) will be more than good enough for a lot of shooting scenarios, there is still a lot to be said for packing a dedicated device.

If you want something which can deliver more than your smartphone, but still doesn’t up too much real estate in your bag, then you’ve come to the right place. Here we round up a bunch of cameras that can deliver something that your smartphone can’t quite muster. Whether that’s a larger sensor, manual control for creative freedom or a zoom lens to get you closer to your subject, there’s a range of good options here.

Perhaps you’re also looking for something which is good for video work or vlogging, as well as something that will suit travel and day trips.

Our “best of the best” recommendation comes in the shape of the Sony RX100 VII. Sony continues to impress with its pocket powerhouses, with an incredible array of technology crammed into seriously tiny bodies. Of course, there’s always a downside - and with the RX100 series, that’s the asking price. The good news is that because the model is in its seventh generation, you can save cash by opting for one of the older versions.

There’s also plenty of other brands vying for your attention in our list. As well as Sony’s strong showing, there’s also Panasonic, Canon, Fujifilm and even Leica putting in an appearance.

How to buy the best compact camera

To bring you the best advice, we’ve used these cameras in a range of different shooting scenarios. They’ll have been tested with moving subjects and shooting in low light to challenge image quality, but it’s perhaps equally important that the camera handles well and is enjoyable to use.

With all that in mind, there are some things to think about which will help you make the decision about which camera to buy.

For compact cameras, size can often be the deciding factor. If it’s important that it fits in your pocket, that helps narrow the choice down. If you can live with it being a bit bulkier (but still bag friendly), you’ll be rewarded in different ways - such as with a bigger zoom. Speaking of which - perhaps that’s the main reason why you want an extra device other than your smartphone - to be able to get closer to your subjects. Perhaps it’s manual control and raw format shooting which floats your boat.

Bearing all of that in mind, it’s practically impossible to find something which will match and hit all of those criteria. We picked the Sony RX100 VII because it comes close to the perfect compromise - it’s definitely pocket friendly, but it’s also got a good zoom range, a large sensor, copes well with low light shooting and offers manual control.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to the perfect camera (understandable), think about which thing you want to prioritise over the others. For zoomers, the Panasonic TZ95 or the Canon SX740 offer the best zooms, but give you a small sensor as the trade-off. If you want a big zoom plus a big sensor, take a look at bridge cameras - but be prepared to make extra room in your bag. If that’s alright with you, the Panasonic FZ2000, the Sony RX10 IV or the Panasonic FZ1000 II are all great options. For the ultimate zoom, the Nikon P1000 offers a huge 125x zoom lens, but you’ll be compromising with a small sensor again.

For those looking for something that can do a bit of everything, good all-rounders include the Canon G5X Mark II, the Panasonic TZ200 and the Canon G7X Mark III - all three of these include a one-inch sensor.

Those with niche requirements are well-served by the Fujifilm X100V as well as the Leica Q2. Both have DSLR-sized sensors, which gives you optimal image quality, but, you’re restricted to just one focal length.

The best compact cameras for you

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony RX100 VII Sony does it again with a superb compact camera - but it’ll cost you Reasons to buy + Great image quality + Inbuilt viewfinder and tilting screen + 4K video + Fast frame rate Reasons to avoid - Very high price - Slightly fiddly handling Today's Best Deals AU $1,570 View at Ebay

For those looking for the best possible image quality in a pocket-friendly body, Sony is the best candidate here. The latest model is the RX100 VII, which continues to build on Sony’s reputation for high-quality premium compacts. The big new addition here is a microphone socket, which finally makes the RX100 series appealing to vloggers.

Otherwise, you’ve got a one-inch sensor which is offered by a 24-200mm (equivalent) lens, which should suit most everyday scenarios. Unlike earlier RX100 models, the lens doesn’t offer a super wide aperture - which could be an issue if you’re often shooting in low light.

A retractable viewfinder and tilting screen round out the appealing specs list - but it all comes at a very high price. If your budget is a little more modest, take a look back through the older RX100 models - with them all on sale, you’re likely to find one which matches your budget.

2. Panasonic TZ200 The best travel zoom compact you can buy right now Reasons to buy + Long zoom length + One-inch sensor + Manual control Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Fixed screen Today's Best Deals AU $776 View at Ebay

Panasonic’s TZ100 was an impressive little compact travel camera, but it upped the ante with the TZ200, boosting the zoom lens up to 15x. Panasonic says that both the TZ cameras will remain in its line-up, giving you two options designed to suit your budget and your needs.

Design wise, the two compact cameras are very similar, so we’re still lamenting the lack of a tilting screen for the TZ series, but otherwise, it’s a stylish pocket-friendly camera that is absolutely ideal for your travel needs. The one-inch sensor puts it in a realm above other travel compacts, while the long zoom sees it outperform the Sony RX100 V.

Other improvements to the model include a better electronic viewfinder and a new sensor which produces better colour. One area where it falls down a little is in low-light, so if you’re somebody who likes to do a lot of dim snapping, it may not be the one for you.

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon G5X Mark II A great all-rounder which competes with Sony’s older models Reasons to buy + Inbuilt viewfinder + Wide aperture lens + Tilting screen Reasons to avoid - Fairly high price - Reasonably limited zoom Today's Best Deals AU $971 View at Ebay

Coming along four years after its predecessor, this Mark II version is more than just an incremental upgrade - it’s a full-blown overhaul.

You get an inbuilt retracting viewfinder (much like we’re used to seeing from Sony), a one-inch 20 megapixel sensor and a 5x optical zoom which although not particularly long, does offer wide apertures for shooting in low light.

Other useful features include 4K video recording, USB-C battery charging (great for charging on the go) and burst shooting up to 30fps.

In short, this is a great all-rounder, which competes well with the Sony RX100 VII range at a more affordable price. You don’t get quite such advanced tech as the Sony offers, but on the plus side, it handles a little bit better.

If you’re a vlogger, take a look at the Canon G7X Mark III instead, which you can pair with an external microphone for improved sound.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

4. Fujifilm X100V The latest version of this premium compact is ideal for street photographers Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Tilting screen + Large sensor Reasons to avoid - Single focal length - High asking price Today's Best Deals AU $1,852.46 View at Ebay

With a beautifully retro design mixed with a host of advanced features, the X100V is the fifth generation of an extremely well-regarded premium compact. It was the original X100 which launched Fujifilm back into the realm of serious photography, after years languishing as the creators of cheap and cheerful point and shoots.

The X100V, like its predecessors, sports a DSLR-sized (APS-C) sensor, which is paired with a 23mm f/2 fixed length lens. That gives you an equivalent focal length of 35mm - the perfect length for street photography. It might seem restrictive to only have one focal length, but it many ways it’ll force you to get more creative with your photography - and that’s no bad thing.

What’s new here for the latest generation is a sharper lens, an improved viewfinder, a higher resolution and the addition of a tilting screen. The older X100F is still a good buy, but if you want the best all-rounder, it’s worth considering the extra outlay for the X100V.

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon G7X Mark III Popular with vloggers, the G7X Mark III is now even better thanks to a mic port Reasons to buy + Uncropped 4K video recording + Inbuilt mic port + Pocket friendly Reasons to avoid - No viewfinder - Limited zoom range Today's Best Deals AU $887.88 View at Ebay

The G7X Mark III is a great little compact camera which fits neatly in your pocket and appeals to both stills and video shooters.

Its predecessor was popular with vloggers, but the newest model gets extra fans for including a mic socket. The 4K video recording is uncropped too, which is another tick in the box.

There’s a one-inch sensor, which is joined by a 4x optical zoom lens - it’s not the lengthiest in the world, but it should suit most ordinary situations.

If you’re primarily a stills shooter, you’d probably be better off going for the G5X Mark II, but if your budget can’t quite stretch - or you shoot a lot of video - the G7X Mark III is a canny investment.

6. Sony RX10 IV A superb bridge camera that gets you even closer to the action Reasons to buy + Long zoom + One-inch sensor + Tilting, touch-sensitive screen Reasons to avoid - Bulky construction Today's Best Deals AU $2,348.85 View at Ryda Dot Com

The Sony RX10 IV is the latest in Sony’s line of super premium bridge cameras. Using the term “bridge camera” for a camera of this quality is a bit of a misnomer, since it offers so much more than a standard bridge offering. It keeps the same 25x optical zoom lens of its predecessor, which gives you 24-600mm in 35mm terms, with an f/2.4-4 aperture range giving you lots of scope when working in low light. Improvements have been made to the 20.1 megapixel one-inch sensor, which now uses a stacked designed for even better image quality.

Other great features include the option to shoot at a whopping 24fps – perfect for wildlife photographers – a fantastic EVF, a tilting touch-sensitive screen and 4K video recording. The main drawback of the RX10 IV is its very high asking price – but with all those specs in a travel friendly package, you do get a lot for your cash.

7. Panasonic LX100 II A brilliant compact for the enthusiast photographer Reasons to buy + Large sensor + Small body + Good handling Reasons to avoid - Screen doesn’t tilt - Small upgrade Today's Best Deals AU $1,148.85 View at Ryda Dot Com

We had to wait quite a long time for Panasonic to produce an upgrade to its popular LX100 from four years ago. The resulting “Mark II” is more an incremental upgrade than all-out revolution, but arguably that’s just because the first model was so good.

Sporting a Four Thirds sensor in a body that you can almost fit into your trouser pocket, the LX100 II is ideal for travel and street photographers looking to travel light without facing too much of an image quality compromise.

Improvements come in the shape of adding touch-sensitivity to the screen, additional 4K Photo modes, more creative modes plus the ability to charge the camera via USB. The fact that the screen doesn’t tilt is a big let down for a camera so squarely aimed at street photographers, while some may feel restricted by the relatively short focal length.

Overall though, the LX100 II is a top-notch premium compact that is capable of producing fantastic images in a range of different conditions.

8. Fuji X100F Look the business with this retro premium compact which is superb for street photography Reasons to buy + Gorgeous looks + Very large sensor Reasons to avoid - High price - One focal length only Today's Best Deals AU $1,153.25 View at Ebay

The Fuji X100F is as beautiful as it is capable. If the retro look floats your boat, then the X100F is a thing to behold, just like pretty much every camera in Fuji’s impressive stable.

The X100F is a compact camera but it’s got the same size sensor as a DSLR (APS-C). It’s paired with a lovely 35mm f/2.0 fixed length lens - and while that sounds restrictive, it’s superb for capturing street life and travel images which really make you think about what you’re photographing before indiscriminately hitting the shutter release.

There’s also a wonderful hybrid viewfinder which combines optical and digital technology for the best of both worlds. It’s a shame the screen doesn’t tilt, or the camera would be nigh-on perfect.

9. Panasonic FZ2000 A bridge camera, but perhaps not as you know it - the FZ2000 is the ideal travel companion Reasons to buy + High image quality + Excellent controls Reasons to avoid - High price - Not pocket friendly Today's Best Deals AU $1,064.88 View at Ebay

Time was that bridge cameras had a bit of a dodgy reputation. They offered a high zoom but the image quality was a bit ropey. That’s not the case any more with the current crop of well-performing and very appealing premium bridge cameras like the FZ2000.

This is a genuine contender for a DSLR replacement, giving you a 20x optical zoom in a body which means you don’t need to carry around extra lenses. It’s also got a cracking viewfinder, a great free-angle screen and a range of 4K Video and Photo options.

If you’re looking for an all-rounder for travelling, and have got more room than just a pocket, the FZ2000 is an excellent choice.

10. Canon G1X Mark III A DSLR in your pocket Reasons to buy + Huge sensor + Vari-angle screen + Small size Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Limited zoom range - Limited aperture range - Short battery life Today's Best Deals AU $1,206 View at Ebay

Canon’s G series have taken a little bit of a backseat in recent times, but the G1X Mark III puts the old favourite right back in the limelight. This seriously impressive feat of miniaturisation sees a DSLR-sized (APS-C) sensor housed inside a teeny tiny body. It’ll even squeeze into your pocket, so long as you’re not sporting super tight skinny jeans.

Of course you do have some compromise here, most notably the short zoom range - there’s just 3x optical zoom available. That’s still excellent for a compact camera with such a large sensor - most others in this category make do with a fixed length lens. The biggest drawback here is the high asking price, but for something which puts DSLR image quality in your pocket, you may just think the money is worth it.

11. Nikon P1000 The king of all super-zooms Reasons to buy + Huge zoom + Great viewfinder + Manual controls & raw shooting Reasons to avoid - Very bulky - High price - Small sensor Today's Best Deals AU $1,199.99 View at Amazon

Every now and then a camera comes along which feels more like a proof of concept than something that many people will buy. The P1000 is one such model – a £999 “bridge” camera that goes so extreme in this genre that you are likely to draw some interested looks from passers-by in the park.

Packing a 125x zoom – so that’s 24-3000mm, you can quite literally shoot the moon with the P1000. Once you’ve done that on the first day out of the box, you’re left with a very bulky camera that can shoot super distant subjects, but doesn’t excel at it.

There are other things to like about the P1000 – it’s got a great viewfinder, offers manual control and raw format shooting, and the screen fully articulates. All of that comes at the price of having to carry a monster camera around – but if zooming’s your thing, it’s certainly worth having a look.

12. Panasonic TZ95 A travel compact offering a wide range of features in a pocket-friendly body Reasons to buy + Long zoom + 4K Video / Photo + Touch-sensitive screen Reasons to avoid - Low light performance not great - Very small viewfinder Today's Best Deals AU $639.03 View at Amazon

A replacement to the TZ90, the TZ95 continues to build on the success of Panasonic’s range of “travel zoom” cameras. It packs a 30x optical zoom into a body which you can snugly fit into your trouser pocket. For now at least, this kind of zooming isn’t possible from your smartphone, giving cameras like this the edge for holidays and day trips.

This isn’t a massive overhaul from the TZ90, but alongside the same sensor and lens combination, you now get added Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easier than ever to share your travel shots live from the scene.

Other useful features include a small but useful electronic viewfinder which comes in handy when bright light prevents the screen from being used, Panasonic’s fantastic 4K Photo modes, and the ability to shoot in manual control in raw format.

On the downside, low light performance leaves something to be desired - if you’re mainly considering the TZ95 as a holiday camera though, this may be of less importance.

13. Canon SX740 HS The biggest zoom currently on the market, but it could do with a few more attractive features Reasons to buy + Great zoom range + Easy to use + Good value Reasons to avoid - No touchscreen - Poor in low-light Today's Best Deals AU $455 View at Ted's Cameras

The SX740 is a great point-and-shoot for those looking for a travel-friendly compact.

Although it has manual control options, it’s not really something we’d overtly recommend for advanced enthusiasts, especially as it doesn’t have raw format shooting. Having a 40x optical zoom is great for getting closer to the action, but such a long lens necessitates a small sensor – if you’re mainly going to be using this camera for bright daylight shots of your holidays, that shouldn’t be a problem, but for low-light and night work, it’s not the best performer in the world.

On the major plus side, at £350 it doesn’t represent a huge cash outlay, especially compared with some of the other models in our list.

14. Leica Q2 A full-frame sensor inside a compact body - but it’s not one for the budget conscious Reasons to buy + Full frame sensor + Great controls + Optically stabilised lens Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Not very flexible Today's Best Deals AU $8,499 View at Becextech

The Leica Q2 is an upgrade to the 4-year-old Leica Q. Not exactly top of the list of “budget buys”, it’s never the less a very desirable product for those that have the readies.

It features a supersized full-frame sensor (47.3 megapixels) and a fixed 28mm f/1.7 lens which combine together to produce beautiful results. Compared to its predecessor, the beautiful body, which features a great range of direct access controls and dials, it’s very similar.

However, under the hood there has been some significant improvements. That sensor has almost doubled in resolution - the older model offering 24.2 megapixels, while there’s a newly-developed Maestro II image processor which promises faster speeds.

There’s a range of other advanced technologies in the spec sheet here, but at over £4250, it’s easy to assume that the most obvious customer of this compact camera is those with a penchant for the Leica red dot, no matter what it’s capable of producing.

15. Sony RX100 VI The perfect combination of high image quality and pocketability in this premium compact Reasons to buy + High image quality + Inbuilt viewfinder and tilting screen + 4K video Reasons to avoid - Slightly awkward handling Today's Best Deals AU $829 View at Ebay

If you want the ultimate in pocket-sized image quality, then you can’t go far wrong with the RX100 VI. This is now the last generation model, so it's more affordable than its initial high-asking price.

A large one-inch sensor is joined by a wonderful lens which offers a 35mm equivalent of 24-200mm - a classic walk around length. There’s also a host of other handy features, such as an inbuilt retractable viewfinder and a tilting touch-sensitive screen.

If you’re struggling to justify the high asking price, have a look at older versions of the RX100, such as the Mark V and the Mark IV which are still cracking models.

Read T3's full Sony RX100 VI review

16. Canon G7X Mark II A well featured and smart premium compact which appeals to DSLR owners Reasons to buy + Intuitive operation + High image quality Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey - No viewfinder Today's Best Deals AU $650 View at Ebay

Canon’s range of PowerShot G series compact cameras are a great alternative to your DSLR when size and weight is of the utmost importance. There’s a great range to choose from, but the G7X Mark II sits nicely in the middle with a great balance between small size and a range of features.

It’s got a 4x optical zoom, a tilting touch-sensitive screen and a large one-inch sensor. You can shoot in raw format and take full manual control, but the lack of a viewfinder may be off-putting for some traditionalists. If you can find room for a camera a little bigger, the Canon G5X might be the more appealing choice.

17. Panasonic FZ1000 II A good all-round bridge camera, available at a reasonable price Reasons to buy + Good image quality + Flexible zoom length + Excellent controls Reasons to avoid - Not much of an upgrade from FZ1000 - Fairly bulky Today's Best Deals AU $988.88 View at Ebay

If you don’t quite have the budget for the FZ2000, considering instead the FZ1000 II. Designed as a refresh to the original FZ1000, it’s a good option if you don’t need more than a 16x optical zoom lens and want to save a bit of cash.

It’s got a large one-inch 20.1-million pixel sensor, 4K Video and Photo modes, 12fps shooting at full resolution and an electronic viewinder that accompanies a fully articulating, touch-sensitive screen.

The button layout has been refreshed a little, and now includes a “Zoom Compose Assist” function to help you keep track of distant subjects, but otherwise it’s not a major overhaul from its predecessor. Bluetooth connectivity has also been added, which means you can maintain a constant connection between your smartphone and the camera.

If you want to save even more cash, keep a look out for the older FZ1000 which is still a neat performer.

