Amazon Prime Day 2022 Australia: dates and details

Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn’t yet have a publicly announced date, but it’s a sure bet that, behind closed doors, Amazon has been working hard to a tight schedule. While we have no official info on the annual event yet, T3 has been covering Amazon sales for over six years now, so we feel just about comfortable enough to make some predictions about Prime Day 2022.

Looking at what we can glean from last year; Amazon Prime Day 2021 took place over two days in June with the 48-hour period seeing the best deals matching or beating previous Prime Day sale prices. Using info from the past to inform the future we are starting with that all important question: when is Prime Day 2022?

WHEN IS AMAZON PRIME DAY 2022?

Predicting the Amazon Prime Day 2022 date used to be an easy deal: some time in mid July, as it was in 2017, 2018 and 2019. But the game changed in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic – Prime Day moved to October to counter the economic downturn and the supply issues.,In 2021 Amazon again moved Prime Day, this time to June – earlier than it hosted the sale before – kicking it off on Monday, June 21 and officially ending it on Tuesday, June 22. In Australia, though, we enjoy an extended Prime Day sale that typically lasts for a whopping 65 hours. That’s because we’re able to shop US and UK deals via the ‘global store’ section of the online shopping site, so the deals keep flowing till Prime Day actually ends in the US West Coast.

Despite the ongoing global situation, Amazon will be keen on putting Prime Day back on track, hosting it again in mid-July, which marks the actual anniversary of the first sale in the US. Whether that can actually happen is as us unclear, but if it does, the likely dates will be Monday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 12.Expect it to start at a minute past midnight on the Monday and finish at 11:59pm AEST the next day but, again, you will be able to keep shopping until 5pm AEST on the following Wednesday, which is when the sale will likely officially end on the US West Coast. So expect another whopper marathon of deals that will last 65 hours!

WHAT IS AMAZON PRIME DAY?

Amazon Prime Day, simply put, is a 48-hour sale where the price on thousands of products listed on Amazon (in practically every region that it operates in) takes a huge price cut, and that’s across all categories of items that Amazon sells on its site, from fashion to tech..

Prime Day first happened in 2015 to celebrate the 20-year rise of the company from an online bookseller to the global behemoth it has since become. Deliberately offering more deals than Black Friday for 2015, Prime Day started the now-yearly sale exclusively held for Amazon Prime members as a thankyou to its customers.

In 2015 it was a single-day event, but by 2018 Prime Day had turned into a 48-hour sale. Locally, though, we get deals from the US and the UK, so Amazon Australia’s Prime Day sale ends up being a massive 65-hour deal extravaganza. It’s worth reiterating that the bulk of the Prime Day deals are exclusively available only to Prime members, so to get the best savings out of this event you will need an Amazon Prime membership . In Australia, Amazon Prime is billed at just AU$6.99 per month, or AU$59 yearly. This small fee gets you not only access to great deals and savings, you also get free expedited shipping on thousands of eligible items, as well as free access to Amazon services like Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (aka Twitch).

WHAT WILL BE THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS OF 2022?

Prime Day always offers incredible savings across tens of thousands of products from beauty to consumer electronics, fashion, home improvement and tools, luggage, pantry food and drink, toys, video games and more.

Prime members will be able to access deals across big brands, such as Bosch, Calvin Klein, Fitbit, Lacoste, Lego, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Nintendo, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Yamaha and more.

When predicting the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022, one thing is a given: expect Amazon's own devices to get some hefty discounts. That means devices such as the Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays, Fire TV Sticks, and Kindles will likely get the sort of price cuts you only see at Amazon a couple of times a year – Prime Day and Black Friday – meaning they drop to record lows.

Other Prime Day regulars are electric toothbrushes, wireless headphones and speakers, cameras and so much more, so expect discounts from brands including Bose, Philips, Sony,, Samsung and others.

The important bit here is that Amazon now has an Apple Store on its site and, as of December 2021, iPhones are available as well. While there have been no significant iPhone discounts yet, we’re hoping Prime Day 2022 sets a wonderful precedent.

POPULAR PRIME DAY DEALS FROM 2021

Looking back, what did you buy during Prime Day 2021? We went back and checked out our list of top deals from last year and found, as expected, gaming gear hit the mark. But that was closely followed by fitness wearables and big-brand headphones. Below is a small taster of the top Prime Day deals we saw in June 2021.

The best-selling Prime Day deals from 2021:

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire | AU$1,299 AU$649 (save AU$650) The Garmin Fenix 6 is the top dog in the world of sports watches and this position comes with a healthy price tag. Last year, though, Amazon slashed that exorbitant price of the premium wearable in half allowing for a huge saving of AU$650 to be had. The Fenix has got top-notch adventure tracking and GPS-based mapping for when you’re off the beaten path. As the Sapphire version, it features a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. While we can’t say for certain we’ll see the same offer again, we can definitely tell you there’ll be plenty of half-price Garmin watches come Prime Day 2022.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$376 (save AU$223) Bose's premium and elegant flagship ANC cans were almost half price on Amazon for Prime Day 2021, with the discount available in both Black and Silver. There’s now a third colour option also available and they’ve seen steep discounts since June last year, so chances are very high you could see record-low prices on these fantastic headphones when Prime Day comes knocking again. Designed for comfort and style, these headphones provide the best ANC the company has to offer, solid call quality (with noise cancellation for environmental sounds), and a well-balanced, clear audio.

Philips Airfryer Premium XXL | AU$399 AU$299 (save AU$130) If you're keen to get into air frying, why not start with the best? Chances are you can score the Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, with its 1.4kg capacity, at a nice low price as it saw a decent discount last year and during Black Friday 2021 too. It’s big enough to cook for the whole family, and gets the job done quickly and without the need for a large amount of oil – far healthier than a regular pan frying.

Lenovo, Asus and Acer Chromebooks | up to 40% off Whether you're a student looking for an affordable laptop or you're just chasing a solid, portable computing solution, Chromebooks are a great option. Amazon has been stocking some excellent Chromebooks lately and some were discounted quite steeply last year. We’re hoping to see a repeat of the same, especially after Amazon slashed prices deeply during Black Friday too.