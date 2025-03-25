I'd recommend this soundbar to literally anyone – especially at this price
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is discounted heavily
Tech writers like me tend to get quite a lot of questions from people we know when sales events like Amazon's Spring Deal Days roll around – and one of the most common is which soundbar they should get. Almost everyone knows by this point that upgrading their TV's sound output can be a huge boost for home viewing and streaming, after all.
Some of the best soundbars on the market can be a little pricy for most folks, but sales events obviously help with that, and Sonos currently has a really tasty reduction on the excellent Beam (Gen 2) that can't be ignored. It knocks £90 off the superb compact Dolby Atmos soundbar to make for a bit of a bargain, and its lowest price in months.
The Beam (Gen 2) is such an easy recommendation – simple and phenomenal to listen to, it's also small enough to fit on most TV units.
I've been the extremely happy owner of a first-generation Beam for years now, having nabbed one back when they launched, and right now the only upgrade I'd consider would be the second-gen version. Sonos didn't mess with the format much at all, but added some extra smarts to let the soundbar work with Dolby Atmos, for a big boost in audio quality.
I'd love to have that better sound, so anyone who does grab this deal will be doing themselves a favour. If you want more detail about what makes the Beam (Gen 2) so impressive, be sure to read our five-star review from back in 2021.
Soundbars are the type of tech that ages incredibly well since audio formats don't get revolutionised very often, and this has consistently been one of T3's best soundbars for years. In theory this price should last through to Monday, since that's how long Amazon's sale lasts, but it's worth pulling the trigger earlier if you're keen, as you might find that it dips in and out of stock as people buy up the stock.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
