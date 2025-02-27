There's an ingenious and cheap way to make sure you never lose your camera
If you're worried about losing your expensive camera, this little device could help
Quick Summary
The Elevation Lab AirTag Camera Plate offers a way to track your camera.
It will house an Apple AirTag and screw onto your camera, so you can easily track it through the Apple Find My network.
If you’ve spent a lot on your camera then you’ll probably worry about misplacing it, or what you might do if it gets stolen. Thankfully, there’s a cunning solution from Elevation Labs that will increase your chances of tracking it down.
The AirTag Camera Plate does what it says on the tin, giving you a place to discreetly hide an Apple AirTag on your camera. The plate screws into the bottom, where you’d normally attach accessories like a tripod, and it uses a Torx screw, so is a little more secure than a regular screw that could easily be removed.
The idea is that you can just have an AirTag on your camera, so you can use Apple’s Find My network to track it if it goes missing. Because it’s using the universal screw mount, it’s going to work with a wide range of models, including the likes of Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujiflm.
As spotted by The Verge, the AirTag Camera Plate from Elevation Lab can be yours for $19.99 directly from the manufacturer, but you can also buy it from Amazon.
The company has a full range of additional accessories for your AirTag too, including an innovative housing that will give you 10x the battery life of a normal AirTag. The case, called TimeCapsule, clamps over an AirTag and houses bigger batteries, so you can place a tracker on something and not have to think about it for the rest of the decade.
From protective casings for your car, bike or dog, the range of accessories for the humble AirTag is impressive, great for gifting or for anyone expanding their AirTag-protected devices.
Naturally, you’ll also need an iPhone to track one, but once your AirTag is in place, you’ll be able to take advantage of the 100s of millions of iPhone users out there, giving you the best finding network experience.
While other brands like Chipolo and Tile offer alternative Bluetooth trackers that are compatible with the iPhone, the AirTag is more comprehensive, supporting Precision Finding and seamless integration. If you want to protect your stuff, then Elevation Labs is definitely worth checking out.
