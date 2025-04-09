This is the camera Declan Rice uses for his secret Instagram

It must have felt pretty good waking up as Declan Rice this morning. Not only did his Arsenal side drub Spain's Real Madrid 3-0 last night, he also bagged two of the goals against Los Blancos.

But did you know the England centre midfielder also has a secret Instagram page where he shares his own photography? Well, he does, and his choice of camera definitely deserves a nod of approval.

Rice's private page – named dr.jpg – is a relatively sparse affair. Started in September 2024, the midfielder only posted a handful of times before the content dried up just a month later.

A post shared by DR (@dr.jpg) A photo posted by on

Still, we can almost certainly tell what he's using to snap those images – thanks to a mirror selfie on the page, we see him making use of a Leica Q3. There's a small chance it's something else, like a Leica D-Lux 8, but it seems more likely that the Q3 is his pick.

Why the Leica Q3 is a solid pick

Here at T3, we certainly approve of Rice's choice of shot-snapper. I personally reviewed the Leica Q3 a little over a year ago, and really enjoyed the user experience.

The gargantuan 60MP sensor inside is a knockout, allowing users to capture some seriously detailed images. That's handy for overall resolution, but it also enables users to crop in without fear of losing critical detail.

Review: Leica Q3 43 - YouTube Watch On

Still, don't think this is an overly complex camera. You should be able to get decent results from it, even if you're not too much of a photographer.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leica's entire UX design ethos focuses on being easy to understand and get to grips with quickly, leaving the nitty gritty in deeper in the system for those who actively seek it out.

With the recent launch of the Fujifilm GFX100RF, the Q3 may finally have a proper competitor on its hands. Having used both, I can certainly say that it's a close battle – each model has things to enjoy, so the difference will almost certainly come down to personal preference.