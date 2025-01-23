GoPro faces tough competition with Insta360’s powerful new cloud offering

Insta360 has officially rolled out Insta360+, its next-generation cloud subscription service, across the United States.

Designed to offer similar functionality to the GoPro Membership but with added 360° camera workflow facilities, Insta360+ offers cloud storage, automatic backups, streamlined sharing, and even on-the-go editing – all starting at just $1.99 per month.

The new service aims to eliminate those barriers with features like automatic file backups as soon as your camera is plugged in to charge over Wi-Fi.

Creators also have the option to auto-delete files from their SD cards once backups are complete, clearing space for their next adventure.

The service includes a cloud editing feature that lets users edit and export files directly from the cloud – no downloading required.

But the service isn’t just about convenience. One of the best action camera manufacturers has gone the extra mile by offering unique perks to subscribers.

Premium plans include a free replacement camera for accidental damage (through Insta360 Care or FlexiCare), extended warranties, and priority shipping on Insta360 Official Store orders.

The caveat? Insta360+ is currently compatible with Insta360 X4 and Insta360 X3 cameras. However, Insta360 is working to expand support for its other models, including the Ace Series, GO Series, and ONE X2.

The subscription service is available in three tiers (Basic, Pro, and Premium), with prices ranging from $1.99 per month (200GB storage) to $9.49 per month (2TB storage). Annual plans start at $17.99, offering creators flexibility and value for money. For more info, visit Insta360 today.