I tried the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro gimbal and it’s the ultimate tool for creators who want cinematic results

It’s only been a little over half a year since action camera extraordinaire Insta360 introduced the Flow Pro to the world. Built on the foundation of the AI-powered Insta360 Flow, the Flow Pro was the first AI tracking stabiliser that utilised Apple’s DockKit for iPhone.

Even though there is absolutely nothing wrong with it, Insta360 decided to roll out the second iteration of the gimbal, the Flow 2 Pro, featuring the latest-generation AI tracking and other more advanced features to make the new gimbal worthy of that ‘Pro’ moniker.

I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and as is usually the case with Insta360 products, I had a lot of fun testing the Flow 2 Pro. And, just like when I tested the brand’s best action cameras, I realised that having a product that enables creativity doesn’t mean you will produce more creative content.

Sure, it helps a lot to achieve your creative goals, but it won’t be able to come up with its own ideas. That said, Insta360 has been working on this, and the Flow 2 Pro offers automatic scene recognition that suggests shots based on its assessment. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let's start at the beginning:

What is the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro?

(Image credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is a next-generation AI-powered smartphone gimbal designed to transform mobile filmmaking and content creation. It is the first gimbal to offer extended Apple DockKit integration, enabling seamless native subject tracking with the iPhone’s built-in Camera app, Blackmagic, and over 200+ third-party iOS apps without needing extra software.

At the core of the Flow 2 Pro is Deep Track 4.0 AI, which the brand claims is its most advanced tracking system to date. This technology introduces features like Active Zoom Tracking, allowing up to 15x zoom while smoothly tracking moving subjects, and Multi-Person Tracking, which keeps multiple people perfectly framed in group shots. The gimbal also includes a Pro Framing Grid, using AI to guide composition based on the Golden Ratio.

The Flow 2 Pro has a sturdier build with an upgraded tripod, a built-in selfie stick, and a unique selfie mirror for better framing when using the rear camera. It supports 360° Infinite Pan Tracking for uninterrupted rotation, as well as advanced video formats like Dolby Vision and Apple ProRes, catering to creators who demand top-tier visual quality.

It even has features like Teleprompter Mode and remote control via an Apple Watch or a second smartphone.

How does the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro compare to its predecessor?

(Image credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro and Flow Pro share a core purpose (i.e., delivering smooth, stabilised smartphone footage), but the new gimbal aims higher by catering to the needs of more advanced filmmakers.

Utilising the features mentioned above, the Flow 2 Pro is designed for creators who prioritise cinematic quality and need features like Active Zoom Tracking and Multi-Person Tracking for dynamic, complex shots. Its build quality is more robust, with an enhanced tripod and more pronounced arm allowing better tracking (e.g. Free Tilt mode).

On the other hand, the Flow Pro focuses on user-friendly, everyday content creation. It features Deep Track 3.0 AI, which still delivers smooth and reliable tracking but lacks the enhanced precision and zoom capabilities of the Flow 2 Pro.

Its DockKit integration offers seamless subject tracking with iPhones, and it emphasises convenience with one-tap NFC pairing, a MagSafe-compatible mount, and a larger 2900mAh battery that can double as a phone charger. These features make it ideal for casual creators, vloggers, and streamers who value portability and ease of use.

Hands-on with the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro

Introducing Insta360 Flow 2 Pro - Your Pocket AI Filmmaker - YouTube Watch On

(Please note: I added the brand's official video about the Flow 2 Pro above because my test videos are far from creative. No one needs to see me running around with the camera zoomed in. Rest assured, I tested the gimbal.)

I’m a lot of things, but I’m certainly not a professional filmmaker or advanced content creator, which is evident from the tests I ran on the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro. I did my best to test its capabilities, such as running around the beach and requesting my wife to walk in the opposite direction to me to see if the gimbal could keep us both in the frame.

Not surprisingly, the Flow 2 Pro did an excellent job in performing its duties. I tested new and old features to the best of my ability. I probably enjoyed the automatic panorama-shooting mode the most, albeit it isn’t a new feature. One thing is for sure: the gimbal is a lot of fun to use.

I was sent one of the new accessories, the Magnetic Phone Mount. This not only helps mounting your iPhone on the gimbal more easily but also makes your smartphone look like a Star Trek accessory. You have to make sure it’s positioned correctly, but otherwise, this is the accessory to get for your Flow 2 Pro.

(Image credit: Insta360)

The new Selfie mirror is quirky but useful. I'm unsure if adding this was something people requested, but I found it helpful in framing my shots. Admittedly, adding a mirror feels a bit pointless when the gimbal should be framing you perfectly anyway, but it’s not hurting anybody, so there is that.

Despite its advanced shooting capabilities, I can’t say I’d recommend the Flow 2 Pro – or any gimbal, for that matter – if you’re shooting selfie videos for social media. I’ve been using my iPhone 16 Pro in handheld mode, and the built-in image stabilisation is more than adequate in most cases.

There is another type of product that rivals gimbals, and Insta360 has plenty of these: action cameras. Many content creators use action cams for shooting footage; the Insta360 Go 3S is a particularly popular option. These have amazing image stabilisation capabilities and often connect to wireless microphones for better sound quality.

Gimbals have the advantage of using something you already have (e.g. your iPhone), making them ideal for people who find it hard to learn the ins and outs of new tech gadgets. That said, these people probably won’t consider getting a gimbal, so who knows?

One big advantage of the Flow 2 Pro, in particular, over handheld iPhones and action cams is the built-in tripod and advanced subject tracking. This can turn otherwise stationary scenes into dynamic movements, increasing engagement. The latest Insta360 gimbal can track multiple people simultaneously, which is a real bonus.

Should you buy it?

If you have the Insta360 Flow Pro and are happy with it, you won’t need to rush to upgrade. Sure, tracking is better on the Flow 2 Pro, and the Apple DockKit integration is more comprehensive, but if the predecessor's features feel sufficient enough for your creative needs, you won’t see a lot of benefit from upgrading.

If you haven’t got the original and are taking videography seriously, the slight price increase won’t make much difference. You get better tracking, a more robust build, enhanced app support, and more shooting modes. If you want to make the most of your iPhone and need an accessory instead of setting up a new content-creating module (e.g. action camera + microphone), the Flow 2 Pro is your best bet.

Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is available now in two colours: Stone Grey and Summit White. The Standard Bundle is priced at $159.99, and the Creator Bundle is at $189.99. For more details, visit Insta360.com or Amazon today.