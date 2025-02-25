This sleek digital camera is a minimalist snapper's dream
Sigma's latest could have been designed by Teenage Engineering, it looks so cool
Quick Summary
Sigma's "radically simple" BF mirrorless camera is made from a single aluminium block and features haptic controls and the L-mount lens system.
It'll be available in the US in April for $1,999. Pre-orders are also being listed in the UK.
Sigma has introduced a "radically simple" premium camera that's so stripped-back it doesn't even have a memory card slot.
Machined from a single ingot of aluminium, the Sigma BF keeps to the basics, even in its industrial, almost Teenage Engineering-style design.
The manufacturer has essentially removed any bells and whistles to create a camera that's very different from similarly-priced rivals.
There are just three key controls – a dial, plus the shutter and power buttons. According to Sigma, this is the first mirrorless camera to include haptics, a design feature that's intended to reduce physical wear. And the firm also says that it's the first camera in history to have a true unibody for "unprecedented rigidity".
Sigma BF: key features and pricing
The BF is a 24.6-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera with an L-mount lens, enabling you to use interchangeable lenses from Sigma and from L-Mount Alliance partners such as Leica. Without a lens, it's 129.5 x 73.7 x 35.6mm and weighs just 388g.
The camera is distinctly angular and lacks the ergonomic shaping of many of its peers. The user interface is unusual too and broken into three key sections – the main live view screen, which shows the main shooting related settings, the optional menu for secondary settings, and the system menu for storage management and fine settings.
The hybrid autofocus can recognise dogs and cats as well as people in its subject detection mode, and there are thirteen different colour mode presets to choose from.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We mentioned the lack of a memory card slot. Instead, the Sigma BF comes with a 230GB SSD and a fast USB-C connector. That storage is good for 2.5 hours of video at the highest quality 6K setting, 4,300 RAW images, or 14,000 JPEGs.
According to PetaPixel, the BF will go on sale in the US in April 2025 with a price tag of $1,999 (about AU$3,150). Several UK retailers are currently listing the BF for pre-order with a price tag of £1,969.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How to clean your hiking backpack for your next outdoor adventure
It's time to give your backpack some well-deserved TLC
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The iPhone 17 family could look radically different... even from each other
Apple's uniform design language could be a thing of the past
By Sam Cross Published