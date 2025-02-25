This sleek digital camera is a minimalist snapper's dream

Quick Summary Sigma's "radically simple" BF mirrorless camera is made from a single aluminium block and features haptic controls and the L-mount lens system. It'll be available in the US in April for $1,999. Pre-orders are also being listed in the UK.

Sigma has introduced a "radically simple" premium camera that's so stripped-back it doesn't even have a memory card slot.

Machined from a single ingot of aluminium, the Sigma BF keeps to the basics, even in its industrial, almost Teenage Engineering-style design.

The manufacturer has essentially removed any bells and whistles to create a camera that's very different from similarly-priced rivals.

There are just three key controls – a dial, plus the shutter and power buttons. According to Sigma, this is the first mirrorless camera to include haptics, a design feature that's intended to reduce physical wear. And the firm also says that it's the first camera in history to have a true unibody for "unprecedented rigidity".

Sigma BF: key features and pricing

The BF is a 24.6-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera with an L-mount lens, enabling you to use interchangeable lenses from Sigma and from L-Mount Alliance partners such as Leica. Without a lens, it's 129.5 x 73.7 x 35.6mm and weighs just 388g.

The camera is distinctly angular and lacks the ergonomic shaping of many of its peers. The user interface is unusual too and broken into three key sections – the main live view screen, which shows the main shooting related settings, the optional menu for secondary settings, and the system menu for storage management and fine settings.

The hybrid autofocus can recognise dogs and cats as well as people in its subject detection mode, and there are thirteen different colour mode presets to choose from.

We mentioned the lack of a memory card slot. Instead, the Sigma BF comes with a 230GB SSD and a fast USB-C connector. That storage is good for 2.5 hours of video at the highest quality 6K setting, 4,300 RAW images, or 14,000 JPEGs.

According to PetaPixel, the BF will go on sale in the US in April 2025 with a price tag of $1,999 (about AU$3,150). Several UK retailers are currently listing the BF for pre-order with a price tag of £1,969.