I've just seen footage from the Fujifilm GFX Eterna and I can't wait for this camera

Quick Summary Fujifilm just teased the GFX Eterna as part of its X Summit proceedings. The new camera looks like a beast, and I can't wait to try it.

While the release of the new Fujifilm GFX100RF is going to take most of the headlines from the brand's X Summit event, it's certainly not the only thing on show. As the event closed out in Prague, general manager of the brand's professional imaging division, Yuji Igarashi, hit us a 'one more thing'.

It's become something of a trend when tech brands launch new products. Apple often puts out new products in this manner – we saw the Apple Vision Pro launched that way.

So, what shiny goodness came from Fuji? That would be an update on its GFX Eterna camera. We got a good look at the device itself, and even saw some footage which had been captured on the device.

Perhaps most important of all, Igarashi confirmed that the new camera is still expected to launch this year. That's great news for fans of the brand, as it means there's still more to look forward to in 2025.

X Summit PRAGUE 2025/ FUJIFILM - YouTube Watch On

Fujifilm GFX Eterna: what we know so far

From the images we've seen, we know that the Eterna is going to be a cinematography camera. For the unaware, those are primed for professional videography work, and feature a larger, boxier design than the handheld cameras you're probably more familiar with.

It being part of the GFX range means we can expect a gargantuan sensor inside. The aforementioned GFX100RF and the GFX100S ii I tested last year both feature 102MP sensors, and we expect something similar here.

The name Eterna isn't an accident, either. That's the name given to the brand's range of cinema film, and has long been associated with filmmaking.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having seen the camera up close, we know that it includes a display on both sides. Those seem to offer a range of information about the camera and settings – we've not seen it showing a live feed, for example, like you'd get on a camera LCD display.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we wouldn't anticipating a device like this coming cheap. Regardless, with a confirmed 2025 launch, we won't have long to wait and find out.