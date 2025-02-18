Potensic ATOM 2 4K drone is light, AI smart, and flies longer than the DJI Neo

DJI-rival Potensic's latest drone, the ATOM 2, is finally available to buy from today. Capable of 8K photos and 4K/30fps HDR video, the new model is powered by a 1/2-inch Sony CMOS sensor.

Thanks to its wide, F1.8 aperture and 4-in-1 pixel technology, the ATOM 2 is said to have better low-light performance than its predecessor, the Potensic Atom.

As expected from a drone released in 2025, the ATOM 2 comes fully equipped with AI features, including automatic subject tracking and enhanced low-light scenes with noise reduction and brightening.

The UAV has a 10km transmission range, one-key Return to Home with an improved GNSS system (40% better location accuracy compared to the ATOM) and four-times digital zoom for flexible framing.

To coincide with the launch of the ATOM 2, the brand released the new Potensic Eve app, which provides an updated interface for flight control, safety features, and playback.

The new drone finds itself in a more competitive environment, with many affordable models fighting for the attention of beginner pilots. These include the excellent DJI Flip and DJI Neo, as well as the HoverAir X1.

The biggest improvement I would like to see is camera performance. Despite having a 4k resolution, the ATOM underperformed in this department. Let's hope the ATOM 2 delivers smoother, more detailed frames.

Conversely, the ATOM 2 is said to have an up to 32-minute flight time, which is nearly twice as long as the DJI Neo. Opt for the Two Battery bundle, and you'll be able to pilot your device around for over an hour almost uninterrupted.

The ATOM 2 is available via Potensic's website and select retailers for a recommended retail price of £300/ $330 for the standard bundle and £340/ $380 for the Two-Battery bundle.