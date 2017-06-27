£100 Hotlist: best budget gadgets for £100 or less

You don't always have to spend big money to get something you'll love to bits. That's why we've put together a list of our favourite products for £100 and under.

Some of our chosen gadgets also happen to be the best things you can get in their particular category, others are great-value alternatives to bigger ticket purchases, but all are brilliant products we'd be happy to use ourselves.

So next time you get paid and there's spare cash burning a hole in your trouser pocket, make sure you consult T3's £100 Hotlist!

SteelSeries Arctis 3

This gaming headset works with consoles or PC, and is more comfortable for long periods than most, with a ski-goggle-inspired suspended headband, and a breathable earcup material to avoid heat build up. It offers great 7.1 surround sound and includes a mic.

This gaming headset works with consoles or PC, and is more comfortable for long periods than most, with a ski-goggle-inspired suspended headband, and a breathable earcup material to avoid heat build up.

2. Mu System Worldwide Traveller Like travelling? Get this. Reasons to buy + Compact + Supports EU and US plugs + Affordable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Mu is a brilliant USB mains adapter that folds away into a tiny package for travelling. This is the same, but with EU and US plugs as well. Just slot in the right plug type for wherever you’re going and get charging.

Uprosa Phone Cases Glossy, weird, and very cool. Reasons to buy + Psychedelic + Pro scientists Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These cases (available for loads of phones) all have awesome psychedelic-looking designs that are actually microscopic images of different materials and chemicals. And some of the money goes to the scientists who took the pictures.

Logitech Harmony Home Hub

This hub can control smart home devices, as well as most TV and set-top boxes. It works with Amazon's Alexa, a smart phone app, or Logitech's other universal remotes.

This hub can control smart home devices, as well as most TV and set-top boxes. It works with Amazon’s Alexa, a smart phone app, or Logitech’s other universal remotes.

Lumo Run Tech to make you a better runner. Reasons to buy + Tracks loads of stats + Clip and go design + Real-time feedback Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A fitness sensor that tracks more than just steps. Clip the Lumo Run to your clothes at the base of your spine and it watches things like your posture and cadence, so you can get real-time feedback on improving your form from its app.

Logitech K480 Multi-Device Keyboard

Logitech again, this time with a universal Bluetooth keyboard, which works with PCs, Macs, tablets, phones – almost anything. You can pair it with three devices, then switch between them at will.

Logitech again, this time with a universal Bluetooth keyboard, which works with PCs, Macs, tablets, phones – almost anything. You can pair it with three devices, then switch between them at will. Life-changing!