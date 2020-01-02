The best Airbnbs for winter holidays 2020

Airbnb is fast becoming the preferred choice for accommodation when going on holiday, with a number of benefits compared to that of a standard hotel or Bed and Breakfast. Not only are Airbnbs often cheaper, but you can find some fantastic properties that you otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to stay in.

Forget hotels, because Airbnb features millions of homes that are opening their doors to travellers to give them the best holiday experience. From cosy homes to keep you warm this winter to luxury apartments somewhere warmer where you can soak up some winter sun, you’re bound to find the perfect place to stay on Airbnb.

From quirky houseboats to cosy cottages and modern penthouses, you can make yourself at home this winter, take a look at our round-up of the best Airbnbs for winter holidays below, all from Airbnb Plus hosts.

1. Cosy loft apartment in Bellagio, Italy Specifications Country: Italy Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Whole apartment + Stunning lake views + Historic town nearby

This loft apartment suitable for two is the perfect place for a romantic getaway. The loft is cosy and features wooden beams for a rustic finish, and a balcony that gives you unspoiled views of Lake Como.

Walkers will love being out in nature and can walk to the historic town of Bellagio nearby (or it’s just a 2-minute drive). Here you can get fresh pastries and local wines as well as try the cuisine at some of the local restaurants.

You can also get the ferry from the town to explore the beautiful lakes or you can simply relax and soak up the view from the loft. The host is said to leave homemade jams for guests and is extremely helpful when it comes to local information and things to do.

2. Treetops hideaway in Byron Bay, Australia Specifications Country: Australia Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Private treehouse + Complimentary prosecco + 10 acres of land

Escape the British winter and head to the other side of the globe for an Aussie summer. This Airbnb in the treetops overlooking Byron Bay is the perfect luxury getaway. You’ll be welcomed with complimentary prosecco which you can sip on as you take in your surroundings perched high up in the trees amongst 10 acres of rainforest.

Suitable for 2 guests, this Airbnb really offers something different, with floor to ceiling windows and contemporary furniture and greenery as far as you can see. It’s just a short downhill drive to Byron’s popular bars and restaurants, and you can head to the beach for surfing or sunbathing.

Guests loved the thoughtful touches from the host and rated everything from the location to the amenities extremely highly.

3. Former Village Chapel in Bath, UK Specifications Country: UK Number of guests: 4 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Whole cottage + Quirky character + Thoughtful touches

Explore the quintessentially British city of Bath during winter, exploring local markets and cosy pubs. This Airbnb is a former village chapel and is bursting full of character, featuring high ceilings, stone walls and stained-glass windows.

With space for up to 4 guests, the décor is warm and cosy yet light and spacious and has a gorgeous farmhouse kitchen perfect for cooking a delicious Sunday roast.

There’s plenty of country walks nearby to explore and you can enjoy the stunning scenery of the river Avon. Guests loved how kind the host was – leaving Gin and Tonic in the fridge and plenty of board games in the lounge, we certainly think this old chapel sounds like one of the best Airbnbs for winter holidays. For those coming from out of town, Bristol airport is just 55 mins drive away.

4. Chic condo in Vancouver, Canada Specifications Country: Canada Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Whole apartment + Skyline and mountain views + In the heart of downtown

Vancouver, Canada is a bustling city full of culture and diversity. Here, you can immerse yourself in the thriving arts and theatre scene or venture out into the Canadian mountains. Winter is the perfect time to visit Vancouver, and you’ll feel right at home in this chic and modern apartment right in the heart of the city, with floor to ceiling windows that give you the most spectacular view of the soaring skyscrapers and the majestic snowy mountains behind them.

Guests say the location is superb, as you’ll be right in the centre of downtown, with live music, shops, theatre, food and everything else you could possibly want in a city break, right on your doorstep! You’ll certainly feel the part staying here, with the steel and monochrome accents, a gym in the building and underground parking, this place is perfect for those who want to live like a local in Vancouver.

This apartment is suitable for two guests and has one bedroom and one bathroom. The host is said to be very efficient and friendly, and while they do not stay at the property themselves, they are available throughout your stay and happy to give recommendations of places to visit, eat and drink! You’ll also be just a 20-minute drive from Vancouver International Airport.

5. Loft apartment in Budapest, Hungary Specifications Country: Hungary Number of guests: 6 Beds: 4 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Whole apartment + Flexible check in + Walking distance

Have a quirky city break this winter in Budapest, where you can relax in the warm natural spas and explore the famous ruin bars with all their twinkling lights. Get your mates together because this bright and vibrant loft apartment can host up to 6 guests (although guests have said 3 is really enough).

Think exposed brick, monochrome details with a splash of colour and tall ceilings that let masses of light in during the day. The loft is within walking distance of all the main areas of Budapest, and the host is happy to recommend some fabulous places to eat as well as a rooftop bar serving up delicious cocktails that are just down the road. You’ll have a fully equipped kitchen should you need it, as well as a beautiful outdoor common area to relax and unwind. The loft is just 25 minutes from Budapest Airport.

The hosts are rated as excellent, being extremely flexible with check-in and check-out, providing toiletries and other essentials and also providing guests with a map of the city and directions should you need them.

6. Cosy House Boat near London, UK Specifications Country: UK Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Quirky + Great location + Links to London

If you fancy something a bit different for your winter holiday, then how about spending a few nights in this cosy houseboat just outside of London. 2 guests can relax in this refurbished, self-contained Dutch barge. It’s comfy and cosy inside and has a patio with tranquil views of the Grand Union Canal.

The boat resides in a quiet neighbourhood, with a traditional country pub just down the road within walking distance or you can venture a little further afield to find entertainment, bars, restaurants and more.

If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle, then this could be the perfect Airbnb for you. It has all the amenities you need, including Wi-Fi, TV, fully equipped kitchen and coffee machine. It even has a washing machine! Enjoy some peace and quiet by cosying up with a hot chocolate and watch the world go by.

The host is said to be extremely friendly and nothing was too much to ask. This cute little boat is just 13 minutes from Heathrow Airport.

7. Designer villa in Port Louis, Mauritius Specifications Country: Mauritius Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Huge suite in villa + Panoramic views of ocean and mountains + Pool

Looking for untouched luxury? Then head to Port Louis in Mauritius and stay at this spectacular designer villa fit for a celeb. The hosts promise to offer an authentic Mauritian experience, away from the hustle and bustle of the touristic beaches and busy resorts.

Suitable for two guests, this would make a beautiful romantic getaway where you can relax in paradise. Have a nap in the hammock by the pool or breathe in the fresh ocean air as you look out to miles and miles of ocean and mountain views.

Most of the villa is furnished with items made locally, and the host is very friendly and happy to recommend local, authentic restaurants to eat at. You’ll truly get into the slow-paced Mauritian life at this luxury Airbnb – the first of its kind in Mauritius!

8. Secluded Airship in Scotland, UK Specifications Country: UK Number of guests: 2 Beds: 1 Entire place: Yes Airbnb Plus: Yes Reasons to buy + Sustainable accommodation + Breathtaking views + Unique and secluded

If you want a winter break to remember, Scotland is breathtaking all year round, but what’s more, is you can stay in the Airship 2 – an aluminium pod with epic views of the Sound of Mull. The dragonfly windows give you a full view of your surroundings and the pod is fully insulated so you can cosy up while you look up at the stars.

Unique, romantic, and eco-friendly, if you want something different to your average hotel or BnB, this is it! The host offers this pod for a fantastic weekend rate of just £400 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and you’ll have everything you need right there in the pod, including a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, king bed and Wi-Fi. Pets are also allowed at the pod, and the location is perfect for letting your dogs run free.

