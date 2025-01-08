This trainer’s 20-minute walking workout boosts full-body strength and burns fat

Keeping fit doesn’t have to be challenging or even include a gym membership. Walking is often overlooked as a form of exercise, yet it boasts a multitude of benefits; from improving your cardiovascular fitness to burning calories and boosting your mood. Whether you’re a beginner or looking for a quick, low-impact workout, this 20-minute session from Eryn Barber at The Fitness Group will leave you feeling more fit, strong and energised.
“Walking is accessible for most people, and the exercises can be easily adjusted to match your experience level,” says Eryn. “You can clock 2000+ steps with this workout, making it a quick way to make the most of a short walk.” All you’re going to need is a supportive pair of running or workout shoes on your feet and we recommend having your gym water bottle nearby.
The workout
Eryn has created the workout below exclusively for T3 and it will take you around 15-20 minutes. What’s great about it is that you need zero equipment and the exercises can be easily adjusted to match your fitness level. “It consists of high-intensity, fast-paced walks to elevate your heart rate, boosting cardiovascular health, while adding exercises, like squats, lunges, and push-ups, creates a full-body workout that targets major muscle groups.” Ready to give it a go? Here’s the workout:
Warm up
- Walk for 2 minutes (easy pace)
Main workout
Repeat the below five times:
- 10 squats
- 10 walking lunges each side
- 10 push ups
- 60-second fast walk
- 60-second recovery walk
Cool down
- Walk for 2 minutes (easy pace)
If the weather isn’t on your side, then here’s a speed walking workout you can do from the comfort of your living room, that will help you clock up an extra 3,000 steps and it only takes 20 minutes. Alternatively, if you’re simply looking for ways to make your walks a little more challenging, a PT shares four ways you can transform your walks into a workout.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
