This trainer’s 20-minute walking workout boosts full-body strength and burns fat

Keeping fit doesn’t have to be challenging or even include a gym membership. Walking is often overlooked as a form of exercise, yet it boasts a multitude of benefits; from improving your cardiovascular fitness to burning calories and boosting your mood. Whether you’re a beginner or looking for a quick, low-impact workout, this 20-minute session from Eryn Barber at The Fitness Group will leave you feeling more fit, strong and energised.

“Walking is accessible for most people, and the exercises can be easily adjusted to match your experience level,” says Eryn. “You can clock 2000+ steps with this workout, making it a quick way to make the most of a short walk.” All you’re going to need is a supportive pair of running or workout shoes on your feet and we recommend having your gym water bottle nearby.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The workout

Eryn has created the workout below exclusively for T3 and it will take you around 15-20 minutes. What’s great about it is that you need zero equipment and the exercises can be easily adjusted to match your fitness level. “It consists of high-intensity, fast-paced walks to elevate your heart rate, boosting cardiovascular health, while adding exercises, like squats, lunges, and push-ups, creates a full-body workout that targets major muscle groups.” Ready to give it a go? Here’s the workout:

Warm up

Walk for 2 minutes (easy pace)

Main workout

Repeat the below five times:

10 squats

10 walking lunges each side

10 push ups

60-second fast walk

60-second recovery walk

Cool down

Walk for 2 minutes (easy pace)