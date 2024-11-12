4 simple methods to turn your walk into a walking workout, according to a personal trainer

Walking is arguably one of the most underrated forms of exercise. It’s low-impact, burns calories, doesn’t cost a penny, and is great for our mental wellbeing too. But, how do you turn your casual lunch-time plod into a more health-boosting stroll?

In a recent Instagram post, Personal Trainer and award-winning author, Karl Henry, says it’s the same as with any form of exercise, you need to keep challenging yourself in order to reap the benefits. Below, he’s shared four simple ways in which you can do this. Don’t worry, they don’t require your running shoes either!

1. Wear a fitness tracker

A fitness tracker isn’t going to help you move faster (obviously) but it’s a great gadget to stay motivated and keep track of your progress.You can stay on top of how many steps you do, set yourself a distance or time goal, and keep track of your heart rate and VO2 max. Plus, according to Harvard Health , researchers found that those who used a fitness tracker would take an additional 1,235 steps per day and do an extra 49 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week. If you don't have a fitness tracker, Henry also recommends downloading an app, like Strava.

If you're after an affordable fitness tracker, our top recommendations are either the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 or the Fitbit Charge 5

2. Hike up some hills

These don’t have to be massive hills, but by including some accents within your walk your quads, calves, hamstrings, quads, glutes and core are all going to be working harder, as well as your heart. The harder you work, the more energy you’ll use and the more calories you’ll burn. Plus, it’s great for boosting bone density too. Just make sure you're wearing some supportive walking shoes.

3. Walk with someone faster than you

If you find you’re a bit of a slow coach and struggle to maintain a good pace, invite someone along who’s a little speedier than yourself. It’s a great way to encourage you to pick up the pace as you’ll be keen to keep up with your fellow walking buddy. Just make sure, whoever you take along, is supportive and not someone who's going to get annoyed if you lag behind!

4. Take in nature

Henry says that by taking in your surroundings— the sky, clouds, birds, trees— your walk will be even more beneficial, and he’s not wrong. Plenty of studies have shown it's great for our mental wellbeing, helping to boost endorphins, lower stress, and can even ease anxiety and depression. So, whether you’re heading through an urban grassy area, trudging down a coastal path, or walking through some woods, stop for a second and appreciate what's around you. The better headspace you’re in, the better your walk will be.