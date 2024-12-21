Kickstart your metabolism and burn fat in 30 minutes with this five-move bodyweight workout

Anyone who told you that you can’t get a decent workout using just your bodyweight was lying, I’m afraid. This five-move full-body HIIT workout will not only build functional strength but also fire up your metabolism to burn through fat. Set aside 30 minutes and go grab your gym water bottle—it’s 100% needed.
Aside from HIIT having the ability to increase your metabolic rate for hours after you’ve exercised— in simpler terms, it continues to burn more calories— it’s also a great alternative if you're not a fan of regular cardio. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, HIIT can be just as effective, if not more, at boosting your VO2 max (aerobic capacity) as regular endurance training, so you can leave those running shoes at the door.
For this workout, work your way through the five exercises below, completing each one for 40 seconds of work, followed by a 20-second rest. However, there’s a twist! Instead of doing this for set rounds, instead, you’re going to set your timer for 30 minutes and try and complete as many rounds as you can within that time frame. As you can probably imagine, your heart rate will be flying through the roof, so trying to pace each exercise, is advised. Here’s the workout:
- Burpees
- Squats
- Hand release push-ups
- Alternating lunges
- Plank
Fancy doing some other similar workouts? This two-move workout using just a pair of dumbbells, or kettlebells, will roast your upper and lower body and will leave your metabolism elevated for hours afterwards. Just remember, don't do too many HIIT workouts in one week; aim for 2-3 with 24-48 hours rest in between. Overdoing high-intensity training can wreak havoc on your sympathetic nervous system.
