Forget treadmills – this two-move workout strengthens your whole body and boosts your metabolism

Whether you simply can’t get on the treadmill, don’t fancy using it, or just outright hate it, this two-move conditioning workout is a great alternative. Don’t be fooled by the fact it’s just two exercises though, these are compound exercises that’ll tax your upper and lower body muscles, ramping up your heart rate, so gym water bottles are advised! Just grab either a light pair of dumbbells, two kettlebells, a barbell, or even two large water bottles if you’re at home.
A conditioning workout (also known as a ‘metcon’ in CrossFit circles) is just a high-intensity workout designed to raise your heart rate and improve your cardiovascular fitness. However, these types of workouts aren’t just cardio-focused, depending on the exercise selection they can also boost strength, muscle, speed, and agility. These workouts offer plenty of benefits too such as regulating blood sugar levels, lowering blood pressure, and research also shows they can increase Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC), meaning you'll continue to burn calories even after you've stopped training.
A post shared by Mathew Wade | PT & Small Group Coaching (@matwade_)
A photo posted by on
This two-move workout is a descending ladder (we told you it wouldn’t be easy). This is where you’ll do both exercises for 18 reps each, then 15, then 12, 9, 6 and finish with 3.The volume is high, therefore make sure your weights are fairly light, this is not the time to be hitting new weight PBs. Rest as and when you need to. Here’s your workout:
- Thrusters (use either dumbbells, kettlebells, bottles or a barbell)
- Burpees (jump to one side of your weight, do a burpee, then jump to the other side and repeat)
Don’t forget to wear your fitness tracker for this type of workout, so when you try it again you can keep track of your progress. For similar workouts, try this four-move bodyweight workout from CrossFit athlete Lauren Fisher, it will only take you 20 minutes but, again, it's a serious body burner. Alternatively, this three-move dumbbell workout from the Fittest Woman in the UK, Aimee Cringle, is a great finisher or if you need something super snappy.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just snagged its first software boost
The rugged smartwatch gets its first upgrade
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hands on with the AVI-8 x Airfix Lock Chronograph: pilot watch, no assembly required
If you fancy an affordable chronograph, this is a great option
By Sam Cross Published
-
You don't need the gym – build muscle at home with two dumbbells and these five exercises instead
A pair of dumbbells is one of the best pieces of home gym equipment you can own
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' trainer shares 5 exercises you need to build superhero arms
Celebrity trainer Don Saladino shares his favourite tricep exercises and there's not a push-down in sight...
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
3 ways to cut your workout time without sacrificing gains, according to a fitness expert
It could reduce your workout time by up to 30 minutes!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Hate pull-ups? These 5 dumbbell moves will give you the same upper body strength without the gym
Here are five dumbbell exercises that will work the same muscle groups involved in executing a pull-up
By Lucy Miller Published
-
What are gorilla rows: the underrated strength exercise you’re not doing for a stronger back
It will also give your core a run for its money
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This mobility exercise dramatically improved my strength – here's why you should try it too
Is it possible to get the best of both worlds with just one exercise? Yes, it is.
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Lumi Therapy powerPRO Massage Gun review: relieves sore muscles in an instant
Your muscles will never feel sore again with the Lumi powerPRO… if you can manage to hold it!
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 types of squats and their unique benefits
Did someone say leg day? Let's squat!
By Lucy Miller Published