Forget treadmills – this two-move workout strengthens your whole body and boosts your metabolism

Whether you simply can’t get on the treadmill, don’t fancy using it, or just outright hate it, this two-move conditioning workout is a great alternative. Don’t be fooled by the fact it’s just two exercises though, these are compound exercises that’ll tax your upper and lower body muscles, ramping up your heart rate, so gym water bottles are advised! Just grab either a light pair of dumbbells, two kettlebells, a barbell, or even two large water bottles if you’re at home.

A conditioning workout (also known as a ‘metcon’ in CrossFit circles) is just a high-intensity workout designed to raise your heart rate and improve your cardiovascular fitness. However, these types of workouts aren’t just cardio-focused, depending on the exercise selection they can also boost strength, muscle, speed, and agility. These workouts offer plenty of benefits too such as regulating blood sugar levels, lowering blood pressure, and research also shows they can increase Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC), meaning you'll continue to burn calories even after you've stopped training.

A post shared by Mathew Wade | PT & Small Group Coaching (@matwade_) A photo posted by on

This two-move workout is a descending ladder (we told you it wouldn’t be easy). This is where you’ll do both exercises for 18 reps each, then 15, then 12, 9, 6 and finish with 3.The volume is high, therefore make sure your weights are fairly light, this is not the time to be hitting new weight PBs. Rest as and when you need to. Here’s your workout:

Thrusters (use either dumbbells, kettlebells, bottles or a barbell)

Burpees (jump to one side of your weight, do a burpee, then jump to the other side and repeat)

Don’t forget to wear your fitness tracker for this type of workout, so when you try it again you can keep track of your progress. For similar workouts, try this four-move bodyweight workout from CrossFit athlete Lauren Fisher, it will only take you 20 minutes but, again, it's a serious body burner. Alternatively, this three-move dumbbell workout from the Fittest Woman in the UK, Aimee Cringle, is a great finisher or if you need something super snappy.