This 35-minute kettlebell workout boosts strength and crushes lots of calories

Want to get stronger and burn lots of calories in the process without going to the gym? Buy yourself a kettlebell and do this workout instead. It won’t leave a muscle unturned, working your entire body from head to toe. Plus, its circuit-style format with short rest periods keeps the intensity high, so it’ll leave your heart racing helping to crunch through those calories.
Circuits don’t just build strength and burn calories though, they’re also an effective way at boosting your cardiovascular fitness— so, if you slack on the cardio front, you’re in luck! This is down to the short rest periods between movements, but also because most of the exercises involved in a circuit are compound exercises. These recruit lots of muscles and the more muscles your body has to use, the harder it has to work, elevating your heart rate, similar to that of a cardio workout.
For this workout you’ll have three different circuits to work through. You’ll perform each exercise back to back for 40 seconds, two times round, followed by a 30 second rest. Once the rest is up, move onto the next circuit. Don’t worry if you don't have access to a kettlebell, a dumbbell is a good substitute. Just make sure you’re opting for a weight that’s challenging enough— so you’re finding the last few reps pretty tough, but still able to complete the exercise for the set amount of time. Here’s your workout:
Complete each exercise for 40 seconds, one after the other, and repeat each circuit twice
Circuit 1
- Single arm row (left)
- Single arm row (right)
- Overhead tricep extension
- Squat into upright row
Circuit 2
- Reverse crunch
- Sit-up with overhead press
- Push-up with kettlebell drag through
- V-sit
Circuit 3
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- Split squat (left side)
- Split squat (right side)
- Deadlift
- Kettlebell swings with hand switch
If you're looking for some more kettlebell workouts to schedule into your week, try this six-move full-body workout— it also features some great core exercises— or if you need something that's a bit more gentle on the joints check out this walking kettlebell workout.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
This Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Black Friday deal is seriously pricey
Save a massive seven grand on this eye-wateringly expensive champagne gift set
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
One of the best arcade machines of all-time is finally affordable in Arcade1Up's Black Friday deals
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Black Friday – including Star Wars
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Skip the lunges – this knee-friendly workout builds lower body strength and muscle
Don't let your knees get in the way of your lower body workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three bodyweight exercises to ‘life-proof’ your knees, according to a fitness expert
Stronger knees equals better movement and less pain, what’s not to love?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Burn fat and build muscle all over with a single dumbbell and these four exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget the treadmill – this bodyweight bench workout is the perfect calorie crusher
It's short and sweet, but very sweaty
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need this 30-minute dumbbell workout to build functional full-body muscle
Strapped for time? This short snappy session has you covered
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three core moves ‘everyone should be doing’ according to a fitness coach
And it’s not the plank…or sit-ups
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This no-nonsense dumbbell workout builds stronger quads, calves and glutes in 30 minutes
There's no reason to spend hours in the gym when there's workouts like this one
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
4 simple methods to turn your walk into a walking workout, according to a personal trainer
Turn your lunch-time plod into a health-boosting stroll without running
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published