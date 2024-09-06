Strengthen your glutes and lower back with this five-minute Pilates workout

Our glutes are the powerhouse of our body; they help us walk, climb stairs, sit, down, jump, prevent injury, and are responsible for athletic power. But, if your butt remains plonked on a seat all day, your glute muscles can become weak and inactive, which can wreak havoc on the rest of your body. This five-minute Pilates workout, however, is the perfect snack-sized session that you can do during work breaks to get those glutes turned back on. You won't need any equipment either, just your bodyweight and a bit of space.

While many people like to train their glutes purely for aesthetics, it's also important to prevent aches and pains, particularly in the lower back. This is because when your glutes are weak they can't keep your pelvis stable, or lumbar spine, so your lower back muscles kick in to overcompensate, leading to increased strain and pain. This is also similar with the knees, as weak glutes cause the thigh to rotate inward leading to increased pressure on the joint. To bulletproof our body, glute training can't go amiss!

This session should be performed as a circuit, which means you need to perform each exercise for the reps stated below with a 20-second rest in between each one – after all, it is only five minutes. If you have extra time on your hands, try and repeat it for an extra booty burn, or even two more, if you want to turn it into a more substantial workout. For those who find using just their bodyweight too easy, you could always incorporate a dumbbell or kettlebell into the exercises. Also, don’t forget to stretch for 30 seconds afterward! Here’s your session:

Leg lifts - 10 reps each leg

Fire hydrants - 10 reps each leg

Clams (with optional leg lift) - 12 reps each leg

Shoulder bridge - 10 reps

Core strength is also key to improving stability and reducing lower back pain, so here’s another quick Pilates workout that can help you work on this (no crunches included). Alternatively, if you have more time on your hands, give this 8-move Pilates workout a go, which is excellent for strengthening your entire body and building a better posture.