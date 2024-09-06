Strengthen your glutes and lower back with this five-minute Pilates workout

Our glutes are the powerhouse of our body; they help us walk, climb stairs, sit, down, jump, prevent injury, and are responsible for athletic power. But, if your butt remains plonked on a seat all day, your glute muscles can become weak and inactive, which can wreak havoc on the rest of your body. This five-minute Pilates workout, however, is the perfect snack-sized session that you can do during work breaks to get those glutes turned back on. You won't need any equipment either, just your bodyweight and a bit of space.
While many people like to train their glutes purely for aesthetics, it's also important to prevent aches and pains, particularly in the lower back. This is because when your glutes are weak they can't keep your pelvis stable, or lumbar spine, so your lower back muscles kick in to overcompensate, leading to increased strain and pain. This is also similar with the knees, as weak glutes cause the thigh to rotate inward leading to increased pressure on the joint. To bulletproof our body, glute training can't go amiss!
A post shared by Isla Thomson Pilates (@islathomsonpilates)
A photo posted by on
This session should be performed as a circuit, which means you need to perform each exercise for the reps stated below with a 20-second rest in between each one – after all, it is only five minutes. If you have extra time on your hands, try and repeat it for an extra booty burn, or even two more, if you want to turn it into a more substantial workout. For those who find using just their bodyweight too easy, you could always incorporate a dumbbell or kettlebell into the exercises. Also, don’t forget to stretch for 30 seconds afterward! Here’s your session:
- Leg lifts - 10 reps each leg
- Fire hydrants - 10 reps each leg
- Clams (with optional leg lift) - 12 reps each leg
- Shoulder bridge - 10 reps
Core strength is also key to improving stability and reducing lower back pain, so here’s another quick Pilates workout that can help you work on this (no crunches included). Alternatively, if you have more time on your hands, give this 8-move Pilates workout a go, which is excellent for strengthening your entire body and building a better posture.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
You only need two dumbbells and this ‘giant-set’ workout to score big upper body gains
Get ready for an INSANE pump
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A personal trainer says ditch the sit-ups and do these three bodyweight exercises instead for a stronger core
Forget crunches and sit-ups, functional core strength is where it's at
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget running – this four-move workout boosts fitness levels and builds strength in 15 minutes
Not a fan of the treadmill? This workout's for you
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget endless crunches – target your deep core muscles in 10 minutes with this six-move Pilates workout
It'll also improve your balance, stability and posture!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Five exercises, 20 minutes and no equipment to build stronger, sculpted abs
Want strong abdominal muscles? Look no further
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget weight machines – you only need a set of dumbbells and these five exercises to boost upper body muscle
Whether you can't get on your favourite machine, or your new to the gym, this dumbbell-only workout is for you
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Strengthen your entire body and move more efficiently with this five-move bodyweight workout
Nail the basics whilst boosting strength and muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Blow up your biceps in just six minutes with this three-move dumbbell workout
The perfect finisher for your upper or pull day workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published