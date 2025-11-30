These five-star Beats earbuds that also monitor your heart rate get a five-star discount for Cyber Monday

A decent pair of headphones never comes cheap, which is why there’s no better time than the Cyber Monday sales to treat yourself to a new pair. Case in point, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 have just been reduced by almost £100 at EE, meaning you can snag these five-star earbuds for just £159.

They’re actually very similar to the Apple AirPods Pro 3. You get heart rate tracking, a key fitness addition to the latest AirPods Pro, along with Apple’s H2 chip, for crisp, well-balanced sound. However, unlike the AirPods Pro 3, they pair seamlessly with Apple and Android devices, making them more versatile.

Save 36% (£90) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was £249 now £159 at EE Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 pack the same H2 chip, heart-rate tracking, and premium Apple audio as the AirPods Pro 3, but with a sportier design and longer battery life, now slashed to their lowest-ever Prime Day price.

Battery-wise, they beat them too, as the Powerbeats Pro 2 offer up to 9 hours of playback per charge, which then extends up to 45 hours with the charging case. Their secure ear-hook fit will also keep them locked in place during intense training sessions.

This is probably the lowest price you'll be able to get them before Christmas, as after Cyber Monday the next big sales won't be until after the holidays. So, if new headphones have been on your, or a loved one's, wish list, grab these while they're at this fantastic price.