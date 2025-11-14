Therabody’s Black Friday sale has landed – but these are the recovery gadgets actually worth buying

Therabody has kicked off its Black Friday sale almost two weeks early, so if you want to save yourself some money on a brand new massage gun or compression boots, now’s the time. The only difficulty you may have is knowing which recovery tool is right for you and actually worth your money because, let’s be honest, Therabody does offer a lot.

As T3’s Active Writer, I’ve been lucky enough to test many of their products and see if they actually help improve my post-workout recovery. As a whole, Therabody is a fantastic brand and one of the best on the market for recovery gadgets, however, even I think certain products are worth the hype more than others.

Below are three Therabody Black Friday products that I actually genuinely rate and think are worth the money…

Brilliant for lower back pain Therabody ThermBack LED: was £249 now £199 at therabody.co.uk If you suffer with lower back pain, then this gadget is a game-changer. You have to use it consistently though, don’t expect one use and all your back problems to vanish. It’s a belt that delivers four science-backed treatments – LED light, heat, vibration, and far infrared therapy – which, according to Therabody, work together to relieve lower back pain, speed up recovery, and improve mobility. My Dad (who has damage to one of the discs in his lower back) also sang its praises. Although it kind of looks a little gimmicky, the results are far from it.

Best for lower body relief Therabody JetBoots Prime: was £469 now £399 at therabody.co.uk Compression boots aren’t cheap, but if you regularly tackle endurance events or heavy leg days, they’re a worthwhile investment. The JetBoot Prime are Therabody’s more affordable wireless option – noticeably cheaper than many competitors – and I was impressed when I tried them. They’re lightweight and easy to use, making them more portable than most (even if they’re still a bit bulky). While they didn’t completely eliminate DOMS, they made post-workout recovery feel much smoother and more manageable.