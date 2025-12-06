The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has been slashed to its lowest-ever price at Amazon – but stock’s flying fast
You can now save over £200 off Samsung’s best rugged smartwatch
Need some last-minute Christmas gift ideas? This fantastic Samsung smartwatch deal could be an option, as Amazon has slashed its price by more than £200.
Thanks to this December deal, you can now grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for just £384.78. Not only is it the lowest price the watch has ever been at Amazon, but it’s significantly lower than what it was during the Black Friday sales (that’s when you know you’ve landed a pretty good bargain).
If you want it, you’ll have to be quick though as, according to Amazon, there are only a few left in stock. Plus, if you’re not a fan of the bright orange band (personally, we love a pop of colour and the sporty vibe), then the white version is also on offer for a slightly higher price of £394.93.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung's currently-available watch range. Made with a titanium casing, it looks as good on a commute as it does when climbing a mountain.
Who is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for?
This rugged, premium smartwatch is perfect for active folk – so if you’re into tracking your outdoor activities and training, it may be a great fit. It has dual-frequency GPS, 10ATM water resistance, and a super bright 3,000-nit display, protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens.
It’s equipped with plenty of advanced features, including: dual-frequency GPS, ECG measurements (both of these are limited to Samsung users only); energy score, and sleep and stress tracking. It also has over 100 workout modes, which include plenty of outdoor water sports too, from diving to kayaking and swimming. Plus, if you forget to start the workout, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will just do it automatically.
While it lacks specific outdoor features, like navigation and maps, you’d have to be willing to pay far more for these. It’s battery life also isn’t the longest either, delivering up to 100 hours of juice in power saving mode – but this is certainly enough to not have to reach for the charger every day.
All in all, its solid feature set and durability make it a great alternative to more expensive rugged options on the market, especially at this very low price.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
