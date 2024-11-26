The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro has over £250 off at John Lewis, but it's selling fast!

The John Lewis Black Friday sale, so far, has been pretty decent. We’ve seen some great deals on tech, coffee machines and fitness gadgets, and we’re not even at ‘official’ Black Friday yet. Another top deal has just landed and it's on the best-selling Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, which Johnny Lew has knocked over £250 off, taking it down from £739 to £469.99.
The Fenix 7 Pro is a top-tier multisport watch, known for its impressive battery life, durability, navigation features and fitness tracking, making it one of the best Garmin’s for serious outdoor enthusiasts and fitness fanatics.
The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar is a rugged multisport smartwatch with advanced training tools, an extended solar-powered battery, sapphire scratch-resistant lens, and a built-in flashlight. Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, it can withstand harsh conditions and truly is a premium smartwatch!
It comes with multi-band GPS, multi-continent mapping, weather glance, ABC sensors, safety features and more, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures. There’s also the built-in flashlight and, thanks to its solar charging face, it has an (up to) 5-week long battery life. Plus, the scratch-resistant sapphire lens means it can withstand even the toughest conditions.
We’re giving it a lot of credit for being a brilliant adventure watch, but the Fenix 7 Pro is also a brilliant all-round multisport watch, with a real-time stamina tracker, loads of built-in workouts, Garmin Coach, as well as the additional hill score and endurance score features. It can do it all! So, snap up this great deal while it lasts.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
