The John Lewis early Black Friday sale has arrived – here are the 5 best coffee machine deals

Without fail, a significant amount of the best Black Friday deals revolve around coffee machines. However, this year's selection features some of the hottest models on the market, with John Lewis playing a major role in the offerings. We've already found a prime selection from the likes of De'Longhi, Smeg and Nespresso, – and trust us, they’re too good not to share.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new bean-to-cup machine or just browsing, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals for you to explore. The best deals are still brewing and will probably appear closer to the actual event, but these offers are certainly not to be overlooked.

Let's take a look...

Smeg EGF03 Espresso Machine: was £849 now £699 at John Lewis You can't go wrong with a bit of Smeg, especially if you take great pride in your kitchen appliances. This saving is also available on each of the colours, so take a look before it's too late.

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte: was £439 now £349 at John Lewis This is De'Longhi's most recent bean to cup coffee machine, so we're pretty surprised to see it amongst the early Black Friday deals. It might not be the biggest saving on this list, but if you're looking for a brand new model, I'd go for this one.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was £579 now £375 at John Lewis Our final pick had to be another choice from De'Longhi, and it couldn't be better than the Magnifica Evo. If you're a hot and cold coffee lover, this is the deal for you.

