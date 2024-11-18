The John Lewis early Black Friday sale has arrived – here are the 5 best coffee machine deals

Without fail, a significant amount of the best Black Friday deals revolve around coffee machines. However, this year's selection features some of the hottest models on the market, with John Lewis playing a major role in the offerings. We've already found a prime selection from the likes of De'Longhi, Smeg and Nespresso, – and trust us, they’re too good not to share.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new bean-to-cup machine or just browsing, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals for you to explore. The best deals are still brewing and will probably appear closer to the actual event, but these offers are certainly not to be overlooked.

Let's take a look...

Siemens TQ515GB9 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
Siemens TQ515GB9 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine: was £999 now £499 at John Lewis

There's no denying that this is one of the best early Black Friday deals on the John Lewis site at the moment. As the Siemens TQ515GB9 is exclusive to John Lewis, you’re also unlikely to find this deal anywhere else.

View Deal
Smeg EGF03 Espresso Machine
Smeg EGF03 Espresso Machine: was £849 now £699 at John Lewis

You can't go wrong with a bit of Smeg, especially if you take great pride in your kitchen appliances. This saving is also available on each of the colours, so take a look before it's too late.

View Deal
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte: was £439 now £349 at John Lewis

This is De'Longhi's most recent bean to cup coffee machine, so we're pretty surprised to see it amongst the early Black Friday deals. It might not be the biggest saving on this list, but if you're looking for a brand new model, I'd go for this one.

View Deal
Nespresso x Liberty Vertuo Next
Nespresso x Liberty Vertuo Next : was £200 now £99.99 at John Lewis

The Nespresso x Liberty collaboration made headlines earlier this year, and there's no denying that it's simply stunning. This will undoubtedly be a popular one, so grab it whilst you still can.

View Deal
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was £579 now £375 at John Lewis

Our final pick had to be another choice from De'Longhi, and it couldn't be better than the Magnifica Evo. If you're a hot and cold coffee lover, this is the deal for you.

View Deal

Before you go, check out the five best deals from John Lewis' early Black Friday Philips Hue sale as well.

