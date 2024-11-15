John Lewis has launched its secret Philips Hue Black Friday sale – here are the five best deals

With Black Friday fast approaching, we're yet to see Philips Hue uncover this year's deals and discounts. Whilst there are plenty of hints that they might drop soon, if you’re as impatient as I am, that’s not much consolation. I therefore decided to check out John Lewis – and let me tell you, I was pleasantly surprised by what I found.

The huge retailer has launched a massive early Black Friday sale across most of the Philips Hue range. It's discounted a huge amount of products, particularly across some of Philips Hue's bestsellers, and applied bundle deals to the rest.

I've rounded up my five favourite deals below, but don't forget to check out the entire John Lewis Black Friday sale before you go.

Philips Hue LED Lightstrip and Hue Bridge : was £130.00, now £89.00 at John Lewis (save £40)

Bring colourful light to any area of your home with the Philips Hue Smart Lighting LED Lightstrip. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, and is able to adhere to any surface. It's able to shine a single shade of white or colour light, and will illuminate your home beautifully. A Hue Bridge is also included in this bundle, which will extend the amount of features you can access.

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight (3 pack) and Hue Bridge: was £369.99, now £279.00 at John Lewis (save £90)

There there are three Lily Outdoor Spotlights included in this bundle, as well as a Hue Bridge. If you're looking to upgrade the smart lighting in your garden but haven't ventured into Philips Hue products before, this is the one for you.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience smart bulbs (x 2) and Hue Bridge: was £129.99, now £89.00 at John Lewis (save £40)

If you're looking to kickstart your smart home, everything you need is included in this starter kit. Simply connect your Bridge to your router, screw in your new Philips Hue lights and control your smart home lighting via the Philips Hue official app.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience E27 smart bulbs (3 pack): was £130.00, now £89 at John Lewis (save £40)

This is also a really good deal, especially if you're looking replace more than one light bulb. Using the Philips Hue app (available on iOS and Android) to control the entire system, a room's atmosphere is put in your hands.

Philips Hue Resonate LED Smart Outdoor Wall Light (2 pack): was £279, now £150 at John Lewis (save £129)

This twin pack of Resonate outdoor lights directs a wash of light in a triangular shape both up and down your wall, allowing you to illuminate porches and patios with elegant, colourful light. Perfect for summer hosting!

John Lewis is also offering 30% off when purchasing two or more of certain items. You just have to apply the promo code HUE3 at checkout and you're set!