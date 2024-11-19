The 5 best fitness gadgets to buy in the early John Lewis Black Friday sale

Fitness gadgets can make a massive difference to your training, boosting your workout performance and aiding your recovery. The ones worth investing in (and that actually make a difference) don’t often come cheap though, which is why Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to that item you’ve been eyeing up for a while, and John Lewis currently has plenty on offer.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a fitness tracker, or a new recovery tool to pop in your gym bag, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday fitness gadgets for you to explore. FYI, there’s still plenty more to come with official Black Friday just over a week away, but these are still well worth your attention…
The Charge 6 is an excellent value-for-money wearable that’s a hybrid between a fitness tracker and smartwatch. It has over 40 workout modes, can track multiple health metrics, from sleep to stress, ECG, blood oxygen levels, and has built-in Google apps, like Google Wallet and YouTube Music. It also has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit. Grab it for less than £100 now!
Soothing sore muscles on the go has never been easier with the Theragun Mini Massager. This portable percussive massager is the perfect size for popping in your gym or work bag when you need a little TLC. It’s easy to operate, super quiet and, despite being small, still packs a punch to ease out even the toughest of knots.
The Oura Ring Gen3 is a remarkable health and fitness tracker that excels as a sleep tracker. Thanks to its long, 7-day battery life and compact design, you can wear it continuously for days on end, ensuring accurate data capture.
The Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots are one of the best recovery tools for those who rely heavily on their lower limbs for training. These air compression boots boost circulation and muscle recovery, making them ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. We know they’re not the most affordable recovery tech out there, but if you’re looking to invest in your long-term wellbeing, they’re worth it.
The Garmin Forerunner 265S features a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, advanced training metrics, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, multiband GPS for precise tracking, and up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. An amazing multisport watch for those with small wrists!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
What is Spartan’s DEKA fitness challenge?
The race designed for all fitness levels tests strength, speed and endurance
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This single exercise drastically strengthened my core – but it’s not what you think it is
There's no lying down involved and it's not your typical core exercise either
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Can feeler sets help you lift more weight in the gym?
This warm-up technique could make all the difference between a 'good' and 'bad' workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated
-
Jefferson curls: the unusual exercise to strengthen your lower back and core muscles
Are you doing these in your warm-ups and cool-downs?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
4 Elite athletes share their best advice to prepare for a HYROX
Because who better to get some words of wisdom from than the pros themselves, right?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the sit-ups – these 7 standing core exercises actually build midsection muscle
These PT-approved exercises boost core strength and improve posture, for healthier movement
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
R.A.D® walks into the wild side with adventure-ready apparel
The collection is made with Polartec Thermal Pro, to keep you warm without weighing you down
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Ditch the gym – the FOLD Reformer turns your home into a fully-fledged Pilates studio!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published