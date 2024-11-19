The 5 best fitness gadgets to buy in the early John Lewis Black Friday sale

Fitness gadgets can make a massive difference to your training, boosting your workout performance and aiding your recovery. The ones worth investing in (and that actually make a difference) don’t often come cheap though, which is why Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to that item you’ve been eyeing up for a while, and John Lewis currently has plenty on offer.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a fitness tracker, or a new recovery tool to pop in your gym bag , we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday fitness gadgets for you to explore. FYI, there’s still plenty more to come with official Black Friday just over a week away, but these are still well worth your attention…

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139 now £99.99 at John Lewis The Charge 6 is an excellent value-for-money wearable that’s a hybrid between a fitness tracker and smartwatch. It has over 40 workout modes, can track multiple health metrics, from sleep to stress, ECG, blood oxygen levels, and has built-in Google apps, like Google Wallet and YouTube Music. It also has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit. Grab it for less than £100 now!

Therabody Theragun Mini Massager (Gen 2): was £175 now £124.50 at John Lewis Soothing sore muscles on the go has never been easier with the Theragun Mini Massager. This portable percussive massager is the perfect size for popping in your gym or work bag when you need a little TLC. It’s easy to operate, super quiet and, despite being small, still packs a punch to ease out even the toughest of knots.

Oura Oura Ring Gen 3: was £449 now £349.50 at John Lewis The Oura Ring Gen3 is a remarkable health and fitness tracker that excels as a sleep tracker. Thanks to its long, 7-day battery life and compact design, you can wear it continuously for days on end, ensuring accurate data capture.

Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots: was £699 now £549 at John Lewis The Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots are one of the best recovery tools for those who rely heavily on their lower limbs for training. These air compression boots boost circulation and muscle recovery, making them ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. We know they’re not the most affordable recovery tech out there, but if you’re looking to invest in your long-term wellbeing, they’re worth it.