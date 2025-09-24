Skullcandy collab brings Peanuts to its budget wireless buds for a colourful dose of nostalgia

You can't move for nostalgia collabs these days. Done well, and they’re hard to resist. Most brands are well aware of this, knowing that nothing quite makes people want to part with their cash than a dose of retro charm.

Skate labels have also jumped on that bandwagon, dusting off old cartoons, trainers are raiding retro colour palettes - and now Skullcandy’s joined in with Peanuts, marking 75 years of Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the gang.

If you grew up on the specials, or just want something cheerier than another bog-standard black earbud, this collab might be just what you're looking for.

Four playful designs, same no-fuss buds

The Peanut collab arrives in the form of Skullcandy’s small, affordable true-wireless Dime Evo buds, but with a Peanuts makeover. You get playful artwork on the buds and case across four limited colourways. Underneath, it’s the same everyday earbud, so you’re not paying extra for fluff, just a bit of personality for the same price.

The Dime Evo is one of Skullcandy’s better budget sets for people who want to chuck them in a pocket and get on with their day. They're super lightweight, the case fits easily in a pocket, and on-bud controls mean you’re not forever digging out your phone to pause a podcast or skip a track.

Sound is decent at this price, too, boasting audio that's punchy enough for commuting and gym sessions, and while you’re not getting bells-and-whistles ANC or audiophile tuning, you are getting a dependable daily driver with a bit of charm on top.

And yes, the graphics are actually on the hardware rather than just the box, which is a nice touch!

(Image credit: SkullCandy)

When and how much?

The Peanuts x Skullcandy Dime Evo editions are available now for just £49.99 at HMV or Skullcandy’s official web store.

So who they for? Well, anyone who used to love Peanuts, obviously, but they also make sense for younger listeners, casual commuters, or anyone who likes the idea of a small splash of colour when they flip their buds case open.

Of course, at this price, if you're looking for flagship features, these aren't it. But if you want something reliable that doesn’t look like everything else on the train, they should be right up your street.