Puma is selling its running shoes for as low as £17.50 on Black Friday. Crazy!

I've been looking at running shoe Black Friday deals for weeks at this point, but I just stumbled upon the best sale: Puma's Cyber Weekend. The Herzo-based company produces some excellent running shoes and decided to start selling them for peanuts.
Shop the Puma Cyber Weekend sale (use the code CYBER30 for an extra 30% off)
You see, Puma has already applied some discounts to its sale items, and if you use the code CYBER30, you get an extra 30% off almost all items in the sale! This means you can buy running shoes for as little as £17.50, which is bonkers.
Of course, not all shoes are going for £17.50. Some beefier models, like FAST-FWD NITRO Elite Running Shoes, are over £100. However, those shoes cost £210 new! The men's version of the ForeverRun NITRO Running Shoes is selling for £68.80 instead of £140.
I had a look through the sale and picked five pairs that I think are the best. You can find plenty more via the link above – not just shoes but accessories, clothing and more. Happy shopping!
My top picks from Puma's Black Friday sale
The PUMA SOFTRIDE Carson Running Shoes feature SOFTRIDE foam and SOFTFOAM+ sockliner for superior cushioning and comfort. Made with recycled materials, the breathable mesh upper ensures a secure fit. With a 12mm drop and stylish design, they’re ideal for neutral pronators seeking sustainable, versatile shoes for running or everyday wear.
One of the most bonkers-looking shoes, the PUMA Fast-FWD NITRO Elite Men's Running Shoes feature a cut-away NITROFOAM Elite midsole and responsive PWRPLATE for maximum propulsion. Designed for elite runners, they offer a sock-like fit with a breathable mono-mesh upper, undercut heel and forefoot, and heel fin for support.
The PUMA ForeverRun NITRO Women's Running Shoes combine dual-density NITRO foam for cushioning and support, a breathable mesh upper, and PWRTAPE reinforcement. Designed for overpronators, they feature a RUNGUIDE system for alignment and a PUMAGRIP outsole for traction. Perfect for daily training, offering stability, comfort, and a responsive ride.
The PUMA ForeverRun NITRO Men's Running Shoes feature a dual-density NITRO foam midsole for responsive cushioning and stability. An engineered mesh upper ensures breathability, while the RUNGUIDE system maintains foot alignment. The PUMAGRIP outsole offers durable traction, making it ideal for overpronators seeking comfort and support.
The PUMA evoSPEED Distance 10 Men's Track and Field Shoes are engineered for events ranging from 800 meters to 10 kilometres, including steeplechase. They feature an ultra-breathable textile upper, a full-length EVA midsole, and a lightweight U-shaped Pebax plate with five removable spikes for optimal propulsion and grip.
