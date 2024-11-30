Puma is selling its running shoes for as low as £17.50 on Black Friday. Crazy!

I've been looking at running shoe Black Friday deals for weeks at this point, but I just stumbled upon the best sale: Puma's Cyber Weekend. The Herzo-based company produces some excellent running shoes and decided to start selling them for peanuts.

Shop the Puma Cyber Weekend sale (use the code CYBER30 for an extra 30% off)

You see, Puma has already applied some discounts to its sale items, and if you use the code CYBER30, you get an extra 30% off almost all items in the sale! This means you can buy running shoes for as little as £17.50, which is bonkers.

Of course, not all shoes are going for £17.50. Some beefier models, like FAST-FWD NITRO Elite Running Shoes, are over £100. However, those shoes cost £210 new! The men's version of the ForeverRun NITRO Running Shoes is selling for £68.80 instead of £140.

I had a look through the sale and picked five pairs that I think are the best. You can find plenty more via the link above – not just shoes but accessories, clothing and more. Happy shopping!

My top picks from Puma's Black Friday sale

Puma SOFTRIDE Carson Running Shoes (Unisex): was £45 now £17.50 at PUMA UK The PUMA SOFTRIDE Carson Running Shoes feature SOFTRIDE foam and SOFTFOAM+ sockliner for superior cushioning and comfort. Made with recycled materials, the breathable mesh upper ensures a secure fit. With a 12mm drop and stylish design, they’re ideal for neutral pronators seeking sustainable, versatile shoes for running or everyday wear.

Puma ForeverRun NITRO Running Shoes (Women's): was £140 now £98 at PUMA UK The PUMA ForeverRun NITRO Women's Running Shoes combine dual-density NITRO foam for cushioning and support, a breathable mesh upper, and PWRTAPE reinforcement. Designed for overpronators, they feature a RUNGUIDE system for alignment and a PUMAGRIP outsole for traction. Perfect for daily training, offering stability, comfort, and a responsive ride.