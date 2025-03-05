New Balance's London Marathon 2025 range is every bit as colourful as it is funtional

Every year, I wait with bated breath to see what the latest London Marathon collection from New Balance will look like. Luckily, I'm not disappointed with the latest range!

Switching things up from last year's grey, green and black colour palette, the 2025 TCS London Marathon Race Range features a bright colour called Urgent Red, as well as Sea Stone blue and shades of grey.

Of course, my favourite water-resistant London Edition Marathon Jacket (£120, New Balance) is back. Like previous years, the shell has BIG event-organiser energy – if you want people to stop you and ask for directions on race day, this is the one to get.

The London Edition Printed Athletics Packable Jacket (£85, New Balance) is more colourful, and as the name suggests, it's more packable, too. Thin windbreakers like this one are perfect on race days, as they keep you warm at the start but can be packed away during the race.

The showstopper is certainly the TCS London Marathon FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4 Shoes (£260, New Balance), with its tall stack height and colourful FantomFit upper. If you prefer something less outlandish, the TCS London Marathon Fresh Foam X 1080 v14 Shoes (£160, New Balance) is always a reliable option.

I like both shoes, but the 1080 Series has a special place in my heart, thanks to its accommodating upper and plush cushioning (see also: New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 review). It's a fun, comfortable trainer for slower and recovery runs.

It's worth noting that this is a limited-edition capsule collection, so it won't stick around forever. The collection is available now at New Balance, with prices from £12. Even if you aren't planning on buying anything, it's worth checking it out!