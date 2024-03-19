New Balance lights up London with neon LDN 2024 Marathon race range

Get ready to turn heads and hit the ground running with the official TCS & New Balance LDN 2024 Race Range. Designed to celebrate every runner, regardless of ability, as they triumphantly cross the finish line on The Mall in London on 21 April, this range is a must-have for all marathon enthusiasts.

Featuring vibrant neon prints that ensure runners stand out on race day and during training, the 2024 London Marathon Race Range includes the iconic LDN 2024 Edition versions of New Balance's carbon race day trainer, the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v4, and the hero road running shoe, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13.

A standout piece in the collection is the RC Short (retailer link), versatile performance shorts designed for comfort and functionality on every run - even on race day when you're gunning for that PB.

(Image credit: New Balance)

But it's not just about the gear. The LDN 2024 Marathon campaign shines a spotlight on grassroots runners from diverse communities across the UK, each with their own inspiring stories.

Joining the campaign are NB triathlete and Team GB Olympic Gold medallist, Alex Yee, and NB wheelchair athletics athlete and Team Switzerland Olympic Gold Medal Winner in the 400m, Caroline Debrunner.

Don't miss your chance to grab the best running shoes and gear for the LDN Marathon. Visit New Balance to shop the collection and unleash your inner marathoner.