H&M Move launches new men’s running range built for morning, noon or night

Autumn running always sneaks up on you. One minute it’s warm evening laps in a vest, the next it’s headtorch weather and a chilly breeze that turns your nipples into knives.

High street clothing brand, H&M, clearly clocked the shift, because it’s just announced a new men’s running capsule as part of its Move activewear collection, designed for the those who still turn up when the light’s going and are still there when it's back.

The new drop is all about keeping things ultralight, breathable and quick-drying. H&M Move says the range is inspired by modern running subculture, like the after-work 10Ks, the late-night track meets, so you get clean cuts, reflective accents and sensible storage without fussy details.

(Image credit: H&M Move)

What’s in the drop

The collection comes in the form of a head-to-toe line-up. Expect tees and long sleeves, half-tights and shorts, a windproof water-repellent running jacket (£54.99), accessories and a few specialist pieces.

DryMove - H&M Move’s moisture-wicking fabric - is the common thread, appearing on the regular-fit running tee and short running shorts, through to running tights. If you just want a cheap training top, there’s even a boxy-style sports t-shirt with DryMove priced at just £12.99.

Low-light details are everywhere, too, with reflective motifs on a running cap, laser-cut ventilation on the lighter tees, bonded taping that keeps seams neat, and pockets that actually hold gels, keys and a phone, hopefully, without rattling around.

(Image credit: H&M Move)

Fit and availability

The full new Move collection officially drops 3 October in selected stores but a bunch of pieces are already live and available to buy now from H&M.com if you want to get a head start.

For example, the DryMove running tee (£27.99), boxy sports tee (£12.99), running jacket (£54.99), shorts (£32.99), running tights (£19.99) / short running tights (£15.99), 3-pack DryMove socks (£9.99) and the reflective cap (£12.99) are all up now. Sizing runs from XS right up to 3XL.

Nothing here is too shouty, which is nice - it seems to be a straightforward kit that does the job and won’t sting the wallet, especially if you’re topping up for darker months.