Ciele’s new cold weather running kit takes diamond-grid fleece to the streets

Running in winter is tough: freezing wind, snow-soaked tights, and that feeling that your breath is freezing mid-air.

Ciele Athletics, the Montreal-based brand best known for its technical headwear, thinks it has the answer.

Its 2025 Cold Weather Collection is built to take on everything from brisk autumn mornings to sub-zero trail sessions.

It feels like only yesterday that I ran the news on the brand's Summer Nights collection – now, the cold weather is upon us.

(So is Halloween, my favourite time of the year, but that's a whole different story.)

(Image credit: Ciele)

Powering the range are two new fabrics: COOLmatic | EXP DIAMAfleece and the lighter COOLmatic | EXP DIAMAfleece lite.

Both use a diamond-grid knit made from recycled fibres, with embedded carbon yarns that help regulate temperature, wick sweat, and keep odours at bay.

The larger-pile DIAMAfleece is designed for plush insulation and airflow in brutal cold, while the lighter version bridges the gap between a base layer and a midlayer for high-intensity runs.

Key gear for braving the chill

Standout pieces include the IBTLongsleeve and IBTHoody, both made with the lighter DIAMAfleece for streamlined warmth, and the FRDWintertight, a sleek lower-body layer resistant to wind, snow, and sleet.

The VLVInsulator, using a wool/silk blend, adds another layer of adaptable warmth.

Accessories haven’t been overlooked either: the line features merino wool beanies, UPF +40 balaclavas, and breathable neck collars, all with reflective details and C0 water-repellent finishes.

(Image credit: Ciele)

Most of the fabrics are recycled, and as a B Corp, the company continues to push for lower-impact manufacturing.

Each piece has been tested in Montreal under conditions as harsh as -31°C to ensure it holds up through the coldest months.

For athletes who don’t hang up their running shoes when the mercury drops, Ciele’s Cold Weather Collection looks like a strong option for layering smartly and running comfortably deep into winter.

The full range is available now at Ciele, espace | MTL, and select retailers worldwide, with prices from $30 (~£22.25/ AU$45.83).