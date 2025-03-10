Kathmandu's Seeker activewear collection reimagining emissions by turning pollution into performance

Kathmandu has unveiled its Seeker range, an activewear collection that combines sustainable materials with functional design.

And we aren't talking about your run-of-the-mill recycled polyester: the collection incorporates fabrics produced through carbon capture technology.

This process captures carbon emissions from industrial sources, such as steel mills, before they enter the atmosphere.

These emissions are then converted into ethanol through a gas fermentation process, which is subsequently transformed into polyester yarn.

This approach not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also offers a sustainable alternative to traditional polyester production.​

The Seeker range also includes materials made from recycled plastic waste, such as end-of-life car tyres, similar to the Epiq SE range.

Beyond its sustainable composition, the Seeker range is designed with versatility and performance in mind. The collection includes lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying pieces suitable for various activity levels, from low to high-intensity workouts, the brand says.

Key items such as fleece jackets, quarter-zip tops, tees, tanks, joggers, and shorts are tailored to meet the demands of active individuals who value both functionality and style.​

Kathmandu is among several brands integrating carbon capture technology into their products. H&M Move, for instance, has partnered with LanzaTech to create garments partially made from captured emissions.

Similarly, Walmart has collaborated with Rubi Laboratories to explore transforming CO₂ emissions into textiles, aiming to produce affordable, sustainable clothing at scale. ​

This Seeker collection demonstrates that sustainability and style can coexist, providing consumers with activewear that supports both their lifestyle and the planet.​

The Seeker range is now available at Kathmandu, inviting consumers to experience the fusion of sustainability and performance firsthand.