John Lewis' pre-Black Friday up to 50% sale is packed with winter essentials for women
Including Montane, Sweaty Betty and more
Outdoors enthusiasts, we bring great news: John Lewis currently has a big pre-Black Friday sale on. Right now you can save up to 50% off coats and jackets from top brands, like Montane, Sweaty Betty, The North Face and more. Whether you’re looking for something to wrap up in on your weekend walk, or mid-week run, you’ll find some serious markdowns on top-quality outdoor gear.
Below are just a few brilliant bargains that we've come across in the sale. However, our favourite of the bunch has to be on the Solution Waterproof Jacket from Montane, which currently has £100 off – perfect for keeping you dry on those days when the weather has really taken a turn.
That being said, there are plenty of other waterproof coats, fleeces and sportwear-style cover-ups, so we would definitely recommend heading over to the John Lewis website yourself to have a nosey. Check out our six favourites buys below...
Save £100 off this waterproof jacket from Montane. With a 20,000mm H/H rating, adjustable sleeves, hem and hood, it's designed to help you stay dry in even the most challenging conditions.
Whether you're heading to the gym or running weekend errands, this fleece-lined half zip from Sweaty Betty will help keep the cold away while keeping you cosy at the same time.
This jacket is designed to protect you from the rain, wind and even snow. The outer jacket is crafted from waterproof DryVent™, and inside is a removable polyester fleece. Wear both together for extra warmth, or on their own for lightweight protection.
This lightweight quilted coat from Whistles is ideal for wearing over multiple layers thanks to its relaxed fit and minimal bulk, making it perfect for staying warm without feeling weighed down.
There's no need to let the cold, wet weather put you off heading out for a run, this shell jacket is sweat-wicking and water-resistant, keeping you feeling fresh and sheltered from the outdoor elements.
If you're looking for a jacket that'll keep you snug as a bug in a rug, then this pile fleece jacket is it. It's packed with lightweight Sorona padding for plenty of warmth, and there are two large zipped pockets for storing all your essentials.
