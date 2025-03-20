YETI’s epic pre-Amazon Spring Sale deals just dropped – 5 offers that I would buy to improve my camping setup

Amazon just recently announced its latest shopping event (it's called Amazon Spring Deal Days; quite a mouthful if you ask me), and early deals have started rolling in. One of the early birds is YETI, who decided to slash the price of its Hopper M15 soft cooler – all colourways included!

Shop all YETI deals at Amazon

The brand has other offers on, too, not just the Hopper M15 deal. I listed my favourite options below, including buckets, hard coolers, gear cases, tumblers and more. Not all products are discounted in all colourways, so make sure to check if the desired shade is cheaper or not before hitting that 'buy now' button.

In case you found this article not knowing anything about the company (?), YETI is a premium outdoor brand known for its ultra-durable coolers, drinkware, and gear. Founded in 2006, it built a reputation for rugged, high-performance products designed for adventurers, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts. YETI’s coolers, like the Tundra and Hopper series, offer industry-leading insulation, toughness, and weather resistance for extreme conditions.

The hero product of the current YETI sale isn't the bear-proof variety, but it's solid enough for most other use cases. A recent review on Amazon says, "first cooler we got from YETI and didn’t disappoint great size for in the car and kept products very cold a long time." Another one added, "It can fit regular cans and even a bottle of wine" – good to know!

YETI Hopper M15: was $300 now $240 at Amazon YETI Hopper M15 is a durable, portable soft cooler featuring high-performance insulation for superior cold retention. Its robust, weather-resistant construction, leakproof design, and rugged exterior ensure reliability in any environment. With a wide-opening lid, integrated drain system, secure closure and carrying options, it’s ideal for outdoor adventures and tailgate parties.

YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler (Wild Vine Red): was $350 now $280 at Amazon The YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is a rugged, highly portable cooler with Permafrost insulation for superior ice retention. It holds up to 32 quarts (30 liters) and features NeverFlat wheels for tough terrain. A StrongArm handle, rock-solid latches, and BearFoot non-slip feet ensure durability, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.