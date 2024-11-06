Rab’s Adrift pack is the everyday hero with a secret extreme sports side hustle

British outdoor legend Rab is back, but this time, they’re taking on the ultimate challenge: your commute.

The new Adrift packs might look like everyday carry bags, but they’re not-so-secretly engineered with the same grit that gets climbers up cliffs.

Rab does everything from waterproof jackets to sleeping bags and beyond. And yes, the brand is also in the business of making exceptional backpacks, as the Adrift clearly exemplifies.

Think of them as your ready-for-anything backpack — whether anything is a trek up a mountain or just dodging a coffee spill on the subway.

New for this season, these Adrift packs bring that blend of rugged durability and city-sleek style, with a nod to Rab’s elite climbing lineage.

Available in both 24L and 30L versions (660g and 720g, respectively), the packs come in four colours and include handy features like a 15” laptop sleeve (for the 9-to-5 warriors) and a bike light loop (for the two-wheeled commuters).

With the kind of details you'd expect from an expedition pack, from 210D ripstop nylon fabric to the flexible Contour back system, these bags are ready to ad-just to whatever you throw at them.

It doesn’t stop there. Rab’s got plans for a full pack lineup in 2025, rolling out designs for every type of adventure you can imagine.

For now, the Adrift series is here to give us a taste of the outdoors without the passport or the leave request.

So if you’re looking to carry a little bit of adventure to the office, or just to the nearest Wi-Fi hotspot, Rab’s Adrift packs are the gear upgrade your Monday needs.