Forget Cyber Monday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead

Today's the last day to shop the YETI Gear Garage sale!

YETI drinkware in Camo Colorway
(Image credit: YETI)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

YETI opened up its Gear Garage last week and is about to close it today! The brand's annual event saw old colorways resurrected as well as new products launched – it sure was a whirlwind.

I've been tracking the sale in my YETI Gear Garage Sale live blog, and let me tell you, it was hard not to shop the limited edition every time a new set popped up.

The event kicked off on November 27 with the vibrant Power Pink colorway, which made a triumphant return in select coolers and bags.

Day 2 brought the first-ever release of the Wetlands Sidekick Gear Case in Wetlands Brown, accompanied by the introduction of the Downpour pour-over coffee accessory.

Shop the YETI Gear Garage Sale (US)

Shop the YETI Gear Garage Sale (UK)

Black Friday, on Day 3, featured drinkware in the fresh Desert Bloom color and the Roadie 15 cooler in the striking King Crab Orange.

On November 30, the Canopy Green colorway was re-released, offering a rare chance to grab this popular design in select hard and soft coolers.

Day 5 saw the debut of the Bozeman Backpack, a brand-new addition to YETI's lineup.

It seems YETI left the best for last. On Day 6, Cyber Monday, the sale culminated with the return of the fan-favorite Camo colorway, which is made available in select drinkware and hard coolers.

If limited-edition colorways aren't your thing (?), YETI also has a Cyber Monday sale at Amazon US with many of its coolers and tumblers on offer. I selected a few offers that caught my attention, which are presented below.

Best YETI Cyber Monday deals

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler (Tan)
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler (Tan): was $250 now $200 at Amazon

The YETI Roadie 24 Cooler is a compact, ultra-durable cooler designed for on-the-go adventures. Lighter and taller than its predecessor, it accommodates wine bottles upright and holds up to 18 cans with ice. Its rugged build, superior insulation, and slim profile make it perfect for day trips and outdoor escapades.

View Deal
YETI Beverage/Ice Bucket (King Crab)
YETI Beverage/Ice Bucket (King Crab): was $150 now $120 at Amazon

The YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket is a robust, double-wall vacuum-insulated container designed to keep your beverages chilled for extended periods. With a capacity to hold a six-pack of bottles or three wine bottles, it's ideal for gatherings and outdoor events. The bucket features a durable stainless steel construction, a rotating handle for easy transport, and a BearFoot non-slip ring to prevent unwanted movement.

View Deal
YETI Hopper M20 Backpack (Cosmic Lilac)
YETI Hopper M20 Backpack (Cosmic Lilac): was $325 now $243.75 at Amazon

The YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler is a hands-free, soft cooler designed for portability and durability. It features MagShield Access, a strip of ultra-strong magnets that create a leak-resistant closure, keeping contents cold while allowing easy access. The DryHide Shell is made from high-density fabric, resistant to punctures and UV rays, ensuring longevity. The HitchPoint Grid allows for the attachment of accessories like the Rambler Bottle Sling or SideKick Dry Gear Case.

View Deal
YETI Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler (Cosmic Lilac)
YETI Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler (Cosmic Lilac): was $450 now $337.50 at Amazon

The YETI Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler is built for durability and convenience, featuring PermaFrost insulation to keep contents cold for days, puncture-resistant NeverFlat wheels, and a retractable Periscope handle. With a 50+ can capacity and wine-friendly design, it’s perfect for outdoor adventures or backyard gatherings.

View Deal
YETI Rambler Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid (Chartreuse)
YETI Rambler Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid (Chartreuse): was $42 now $29.40 at Amazon

The Rambler 25 oz Straw Mug is a durable, double-wall vacuum-insulated mug. Its elevated handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for travel and outdoor activities. The included shatter-resistant straw lid features a molded-in stopper to keep the reusable straw securely in place. Both the mug and lid are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

View Deal
YETI Rambler 46 oz Bottle (Charcoal)
YETI Rambler 46 oz Bottle (Charcoal): was $55 now $38.50 at Amazon

YETI's Rambler 46 oz Bottle is designed for durability and convenience, featuring double-wall vacuum insulation to maintain your beverage's temperature. Its 100% leakproof Chug Cap allows for controlled sips on the move, and the bottle is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Ideal for extended adventures, it ensures ample hydration throughout the day.

View Deal
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸