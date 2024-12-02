Forget Cyber Monday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead

YETI opened up its Gear Garage last week and is about to close it today! The brand's annual event saw old colorways resurrected as well as new products launched – it sure was a whirlwind.

I've been tracking the sale in my YETI Gear Garage Sale live blog, and let me tell you, it was hard not to shop the limited edition every time a new set popped up.

The event kicked off on November 27 with the vibrant Power Pink colorway, which made a triumphant return in select coolers and bags.

Day 2 brought the first-ever release of the Wetlands Sidekick Gear Case in Wetlands Brown, accompanied by the introduction of the Downpour pour-over coffee accessory.

Black Friday, on Day 3, featured drinkware in the fresh Desert Bloom color and the Roadie 15 cooler in the striking King Crab Orange.

On November 30, the Canopy Green colorway was re-released, offering a rare chance to grab this popular design in select hard and soft coolers.

Day 5 saw the debut of the Bozeman Backpack, a brand-new addition to YETI's lineup.

It seems YETI left the best for last. On Day 6, Cyber Monday, the sale culminated with the return of the fan-favorite Camo colorway, which is made available in select drinkware and hard coolers.

If limited-edition colorways aren't your thing (?), YETI also has a Cyber Monday sale at Amazon US with many of its coolers and tumblers on offer. I selected a few offers that caught my attention, which are presented below.

Best YETI Cyber Monday deals

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler (Tan): was $250 now $200 at Amazon The YETI Roadie 24 Cooler is a compact, ultra-durable cooler designed for on-the-go adventures. Lighter and taller than its predecessor, it accommodates wine bottles upright and holds up to 18 cans with ice. Its rugged build, superior insulation, and slim profile make it perfect for day trips and outdoor escapades.

YETI Beverage/Ice Bucket (King Crab): was $150 now $120 at Amazon The YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket is a robust, double-wall vacuum-insulated container designed to keep your beverages chilled for extended periods. With a capacity to hold a six-pack of bottles or three wine bottles, it's ideal for gatherings and outdoor events. The bucket features a durable stainless steel construction, a rotating handle for easy transport, and a BearFoot non-slip ring to prevent unwanted movement.

YETI Hopper M20 Backpack (Cosmic Lilac): was $325 now $243.75 at Amazon The YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler is a hands-free, soft cooler designed for portability and durability. It features MagShield Access, a strip of ultra-strong magnets that create a leak-resistant closure, keeping contents cold while allowing easy access. The DryHide Shell is made from high-density fabric, resistant to punctures and UV rays, ensuring longevity. The HitchPoint Grid allows for the attachment of accessories like the Rambler Bottle Sling or SideKick Dry Gear Case.

YETI Rambler Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid (Chartreuse): was $42 now $29.40 at Amazon The Rambler 25 oz Straw Mug is a durable, double-wall vacuum-insulated mug. Its elevated handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for travel and outdoor activities. The included shatter-resistant straw lid features a molded-in stopper to keep the reusable straw securely in place. Both the mug and lid are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.