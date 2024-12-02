Forget Cyber Monday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead

YETI opened up its Gear Garage last week and is about to close it today! The brand's annual event saw old colorways resurrected as well as new products launched – it sure was a whirlwind.
I've been tracking the sale in my YETI Gear Garage Sale live blog, and let me tell you, it was hard not to shop the limited edition every time a new set popped up.
The event kicked off on November 27 with the vibrant Power Pink colorway, which made a triumphant return in select coolers and bags.
Day 2 brought the first-ever release of the Wetlands Sidekick Gear Case in Wetlands Brown, accompanied by the introduction of the Downpour pour-over coffee accessory.
Shop the YETI Gear Garage Sale (US)
Shop the YETI Gear Garage Sale (UK)
Black Friday, on Day 3, featured drinkware in the fresh Desert Bloom color and the Roadie 15 cooler in the striking King Crab Orange.
On November 30, the Canopy Green colorway was re-released, offering a rare chance to grab this popular design in select hard and soft coolers.
Day 5 saw the debut of the Bozeman Backpack, a brand-new addition to YETI's lineup.
It seems YETI left the best for last. On Day 6, Cyber Monday, the sale culminated with the return of the fan-favorite Camo colorway, which is made available in select drinkware and hard coolers.
If limited-edition colorways aren't your thing (?), YETI also has a Cyber Monday sale at Amazon US with many of its coolers and tumblers on offer. I selected a few offers that caught my attention, which are presented below.
Best YETI Cyber Monday deals
The YETI Roadie 24 Cooler is a compact, ultra-durable cooler designed for on-the-go adventures. Lighter and taller than its predecessor, it accommodates wine bottles upright and holds up to 18 cans with ice. Its rugged build, superior insulation, and slim profile make it perfect for day trips and outdoor escapades.
The YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket is a robust, double-wall vacuum-insulated container designed to keep your beverages chilled for extended periods. With a capacity to hold a six-pack of bottles or three wine bottles, it's ideal for gatherings and outdoor events. The bucket features a durable stainless steel construction, a rotating handle for easy transport, and a BearFoot non-slip ring to prevent unwanted movement.
The YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler is a hands-free, soft cooler designed for portability and durability. It features MagShield Access, a strip of ultra-strong magnets that create a leak-resistant closure, keeping contents cold while allowing easy access. The DryHide Shell is made from high-density fabric, resistant to punctures and UV rays, ensuring longevity. The HitchPoint Grid allows for the attachment of accessories like the Rambler Bottle Sling or SideKick Dry Gear Case.
The YETI Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler is built for durability and convenience, featuring PermaFrost insulation to keep contents cold for days, puncture-resistant NeverFlat wheels, and a retractable Periscope handle. With a 50+ can capacity and wine-friendly design, it’s perfect for outdoor adventures or backyard gatherings.
The Rambler 25 oz Straw Mug is a durable, double-wall vacuum-insulated mug. Its elevated handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for travel and outdoor activities. The included shatter-resistant straw lid features a molded-in stopper to keep the reusable straw securely in place. Both the mug and lid are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.
YETI's Rambler 46 oz Bottle is designed for durability and convenience, featuring double-wall vacuum insulation to maintain your beverage's temperature. Its 100% leakproof Chug Cap allows for controlled sips on the move, and the bottle is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Ideal for extended adventures, it ensures ample hydration throughout the day.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Apple Intelligence's new features are imminent and actually really useful
Hey Siri, write a news story for T3 about Apple Intelligence... erm
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Amazon’s newest Fire TV Stick drops to cheapest price for Cyber Monday – it’s under $20!
Take your streaming to the next level with this Cyber Monday Fire TV Stick deal
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Traeger’s best pellet grill is $200 off in the Home Depot Black Friday sale
Get 29% off the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in the Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Boycotting Black Friday? Here are your best options to shop sustainably in 2024
Say no to Black Friday chaos and shop with purpose instead. From eco-friendly brands to mindful alternatives, here’s how to score great finds while staying sustainable this holiday season
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Garmin Fenix – this Black Friday smartwatch offer is a fraction of the price of the big-ticket rival
Why splurge on a Garmin Fenix when you can grab this feature-packed smartwatch for a fraction of the cost?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
REI Co-op Patagonia Black Friday sale is live – here are T3's outdoor experts' top picks
Up to 75% off the hottest Patagonia gear at REI Co-op
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Forget Black Friday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead
While Black Friday deals dominate, these limited-edition Yeti products are stealing the spotlight, but don’t wait—thet won’t last long!
By Matt Kollat Last updated
-
I review e-scooters for a living, and these are the e-scooter Black Friday deals I'd buy
From top-performing models to budget-friendly picks, these are the Black Friday e-scooter deals I’d recommend snapping up before they’re gone
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount
Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Act fast! Amazon cuts the Peloton Bike+ by almost $500 for Prime Day
The best exercise bike that delivers on and off bike workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published