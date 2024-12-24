Latest Therabody massage gun suddenly falls to lowest-ever price in early Boxing Day sale

Therabody just launched its Boxing Day sale (or Christmas sale, or however you want to call it), and the company decided to slap a nice big discount on its latest massage gun wonder, the highly rated, 6th Generation Theragun Pro Plus.

Shop the Therabody Boxing Day Sale

I already bought the first-gen SmartGoggles, and I'm not paid enough to buy the Pro Plus, but I almost wish I had waited until now to get my hands on the massage gun. Funnily enough, the SmartGoggles and many other Therabody products are also on offer, so if you fancy a different kind of recovery, you should definitely check out the sale.

Theragun Pro Plus (6th Gen): was £599 now £499 at Therabody With 60 lbs of force, whisper-quiet performance, and a five-hour battery, the Theragun Pro Plus melts muscle tension, boosts circulation, and prevents injuries. Customisable speeds and ergonomic design make it the perfect blend of power and precision – your personal deep-tissue masseuse, anytime, anywhere.

The Theragun Pro Plus is what happens when a massage gun takes a gap year, finds itself, and comes back as the ultimate wellness warrior. It’s not just a massage gun; it’s the massage gun, and right now, it’s £100 off – so your wallet gets a little relaxation too.

This beast comes with a new QuietForce motor that whispers instead of roars, making your post-workout recovery less like a power drill demo and more like a spa day. It boasts an impressive 60 pounds of force, which is fancy speak for "it tackles knots like a blackbelt."

Plus, its five-hour battery life ensures it’ll outlast your Netflix marathon or yoga session. Oh, and the customisable speed settings? Perfect for dialling in your vibe, from "gentle wave" to "jackhammer attack."

Why a massage gun? They boost circulation, ease muscle soreness, and even help prevent injuries, so you can sprint, squat, or sit on your office chair for hours without regrets.

And if you’re still not sold, remember: the Theragun Pro Plus also doubles as a conversation starter. "Oh, that? Just my pro-level massage device. No big deal." Treat yourself. Your muscles (and Instagram followers) will thank you.