Latest Nike Run Club app update adds two genius features runners will love – for free!

Nike has unveiled significant updates to its Nike Run Club (NRC) app, enhancing the running experience for athletes worldwide.
The latest features include localised pre-run tips and real-time location sharing, the latter of which is available in other apps such as Strava and with certain Garmin watches.
However, the NRC app offers it for free, which is a real game-changer. This means real-time running location with friends and family, even if they don't have the app installed.
To enable location sharing, tap the Share Run Location icon near the centre of the screen on the Run tab. This creates a unique link you can share with your contacts.
Also new is the "know-before-you-go" feature that provides you with essential information about local weather conditions and sunrise and sunset times tailored to your current location.
Perfect for those who travel a lot, this feature ensures that you can plan your runs more effectively, taking into account environmental factors.
These updates complement the app's existing offerings, which include six training plans and approximately 300 audio-guided runs.
The NRC app is available in 11 languages across more than 160 countries and integrates seamlessly with popular platforms like Strava and wearable devices such as Apple, Garmin, and Coros watches.
The Nike Running Club app is available for free on both Android and iOS smartphones. Head over to Nike to find out more about the new features.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
