Samsung's smart ring with AI-powered advanced sleep tracking is getting £150 knocked off for Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has just seen its biggest price drop yet, falling to £249 at EE, down from its usual £399. That’s a hefty £150 saving on one of the best smart rings released in years!

If you’ve been curious about smart rings but hesitant to commit, this is the moment to strike. The Galaxy Ring packs Samsung’s full wellness tech into a tiny titanium band, complete with an optical bio-signal sensor, skin-temperature tracking and detailed sleep analysis.

The wearable pulls in your heart rate, HRV, movement and temperature variations overnight to deliver one of the cleanest, simplest sleep-tracking experiences you can get right now.

Samsung’s Energy Score is also genuinely useful, combining sleep, activity and physiological data into a single number that tells you how ready your body is to take on the day.

Unlike a smartwatch, you won’t feel it on your wrist, and you won’t need to babysit the battery. Better still, the Ring lasts several days on a charge, and the charging case gives you multiple top-ups on the go.

If you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem, the experience becomes even smoother. The Ring links directly to Samsung Health and even supports double-pinch gesture controls on compatible Galaxy phones, a surprisingly handy trick for dismissing alarms or snapping a quick photo.

At £249, the Galaxy Ring finally feels like a compelling buy for anyone who wants 24/7 health tracking without the bulk of a watch. It’s discreet, durable and packed with smart sensors, and this price drop might be the best chance we get to see it under £300 for a while.