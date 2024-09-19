Ribble’s Allroad Ti bike pushes titanium performance to new limits

Ribble Cycles has just unveiled its latest creation, the Allroad Ti, a titanium road bike that focuses on combining cutting-edge technology with the classic craftsmanship Ribble is known for.

Engineered from corrosion-resistant 3AL-2.5V titanium, the Allroad Ti showcases Ribble's mastery in integrating state-of-the-art 3D printing with traditional bike-building techniques.

The result? A sleek, high-performance frame designed for endurance, strength, and resilience.

The standout feature of this new model is the additive manufacturing (3D printing) of key areas, such as the head tube and seat tube clusters, optimising aerodynamic efficiency and allowing for full internal cable routing.

The frame itself is a work of art, with smooth hand-polished welds, laser-etched logos, and a brushed finish that highlights the beauty of titanium.

Featuring an oversized T47 bottom bracket, the Allroad Ti is stiffer for better power transfer, while the D-shaped carbon seat post allows for flex, adding comfort.

However, what truly sets the Allroad Ti apart is its adaptability. Each bike is made to order, and riders can customise the spec using Ribble’s online configurator.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether you opt for the top-tier Hero model, which comes with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Zipp 353 NSW wheels, or the entry-level Sport build, you’re guaranteed a bike that’s tailored to your needs and built for performance.

At its core, the Allroad Ti is aimed at cyclists who want the best of both worlds – titanium’s legendary durability and resilience combined with modern engineering for a smooth, fast ride.

The price tag reflects its premium features, with the Hero model starting at £7,999 (approx. $10,566/ AU$15,611), while the base Sport model is priced at £3,499 (approx. $4,622/ AU$6,828).

The Allroad Ti is available now and can be customised through Ribble for those looking to build their dream bike from the ground up.