No. 22's new Reactor Aero is a titanium triumph and a 3D printing first for the cycling world

Ladies and gentlemen, fasten your cycling helmets, because No. 22 Bicycle Company has just dropped a bombshell in the world of high-performance road bikes.

Unveiled with all the finesse of a maestro at the MADE Bike Show, this isn't just another titanium bike; it's the world's first fully aero-optimised titanium race machine.

And if that doesn't make you want to dust off your Lycra and hit the tarmac, then you might want to check your pulse.

The Reactor has always been the sprinter in the No. 22 stable, but this latest iteration is more than just a fresh coat of paint.

It’s a full-blown titanium thoroughbred, engineered to slice through the air like a hot knife through butter – or, in this case, like a titanium blade through…well, air.

No. 22 has taken the art of titanium frame-building to the next level by incorporating 3D printing. This isn’t just any 3D printed frame, mind you; it’s crafted monolithically from Grade 5 titanium powder, a material so strong that it practically laughs in the face of fatigue.

Early tests suggest a 30-40% reduction in drag compared to its sibling, the Aurora. That’s the kind of improvement that could turn an amateur racer into a legend (or at least make them look like one).

No. 22 isn't just promising speed, though. They’ve ensured that all this stiffness doesn’t come at the expense of the buttery smooth ride that titanium is famous for, making a strong case for the Reactor Aero as the best road bike you’ll ever ride.

The Reactor Aero has been designed from the inside out to cut through the wind, with CFD simulations and upcoming wind tunnel tests to back up the bold claims.

Even the seat tube has gone on a diet, transforming into a carbon ISP with a slick aero profile, co-developed by the titanium gurus and their pals at July Bicycles.

The final version of the Reactor Aero will be machined and welded in-house at No. 22’s upstate New York facility, where the brand can keep a close eye on every weld, every finish, and every detail, ensuring that when you finally get your hands on one, it’s as perfect as humanly possible.

The brand new Reactor Aero is poised to launch in 2025, but for the lucky attendees at the MADE. show in Portland, Oregon, you’ll get a sneak peek of this engineering marvel between August 23rd and 25th. For more details and updates, be sure to head over to No. 22 – just try not to drool on your keyboard while you’re there.