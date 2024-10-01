Advanced fabrics and tech updates power MAAP’s latest Alt_Road gear

Melbourne-based cycling apparel brand MAAP has dropped its latest releases for the Alt_Road collection, designed to inspire riders to explore off the beaten path. With updated cycling shorts, jerseys, and new cold-weather gear, the collection targets off-grid cyclists looking for enhanced comfort and durability on rugged terrain.

At the heart of the launch are the Alt_Road Cargo Bib 2.0 and Alt_Road Jersey 3.0, both re-engineered with performance and comfort in mind. The Cargo Bibs feature an updated cut and new lightweight fabrics, making them perfect for long, demanding rides.

Enhanced by an ergonomically engineered off-road chamois, these bibs offer greater shock absorption and increased resistance to compression, ensuring a more comfortable ride. MAAP has also introduced its clever 3-way rear pocket system for secure cargo storage, adding to the practicality of the bibs.

The Alt_Road Jersey 3.0 has undergone a significant fabric update, incorporating a lighter, more breathable Merino wool blend. This provides the jersey with enhanced moisture management and airflow, ideal for cyclists pushing their limits in warmer conditions. The blend retains Merino’s signature thermal regulation and odour resistance, making it a versatile mid-layer for variable weather.

For those venturing into colder environments, the new Alt_Road Insulated Jacket and Insulated Vest are key additions. Both feature Teijin Octa insulation, delivering warmth without added bulk, and a wind-resistant Pertex shell for all-weather performance. The lightweight, packable designs ensure that warmth doesn’t come at the cost of mobility.

Completing the range are the WMNS Alt_Road Crop Tee and Alt_Road LS Mesh Tee, offering versatility and durability on and off the bike, with details such as a zip stash pocket for added functionality.

The new Alt_Road collection is available from today, 1 October, with prices starting at £120 for the Alt_Road Jersey 3.0, £240 for the Alt_Road Cargo Bib 2.0, and £150 for the Alt_Road Insulated Vest. You can shop the entire collection now on MAAP’s website.