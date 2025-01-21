YETI’s new adventure companion isn’t what you’d expect – but you’ll never camp without it again

Coffee aficionados and adventure seekers, rejoice! YETI has officially welcomed the Rambler Pour Over into its permanent lineup, ensuring that your quest for the perfect cup of joe in the great outdoors is now a reality.

You might associate the brand with its cool boxes (see also: best YETI coolers), but it also has a wide variety of outdoor accessories, from bags and T-shirts to blankets and dog bowls. So, it makes sense for the company to also have coffee accessories in its lineup.

Previously a Gear Garage exclusive, the Rambler Pour Over is designed for those who refuse to compromise on coffee quality, even when miles away from the nearest café. Crafted with YETI's signature double-wall vacuum insulation and durable 18/8 stainless steel, this pour-over ensures your brew stays piping hot, cup after cup.

Compatible with any V60 filter, the Rambler Pour Over fits seamlessly atop most Rambler Drinkware, from the 8 oz. Stackable Cup to the 20 oz. Tumbler, allowing you to customize your coffee experience based on your caffeine needs.

Available now at YETI in four classic colors – Black, Navy, Rescue Red, and White – this pour-over not only performs exceptionally but also looks the part. And when it comes to cleanup, YETI has you covered; the Rambler Pour Over is dishwasher safe, making post-adventure maintenance a breeze.

From greeting the sunrise from a mountain peak to simply savoring a quiet moment at your campsite, the YETI Rambler Pour Over ensures your coffee ritual remains uncompromised. After all, great adventures deserve great coffee.