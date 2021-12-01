You can still save $100 with this Apple Watch Series 6 deal at Walmart

If you missed your chance to score a cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deal this past week, don't stress! Walmart is still offering a few deals that just may see you wearing one of Apple's best watches without breaking the bank.

While the Series 7 is easily the best Apple Watch available today, holiday deals are on  Apple's previous wearable are available throughout the holiday season. You'll be able to save quite a bit on one of the best smartwatches out there.

Unfortunately, many of the more popular colors are currently sold out or aren't receiving discounts at this time. That said, expect to see some of the best Apple Watch deals show up in the coming weeks before Christmas.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Pink): was $399, now $299 at Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 6 is an incredible wearable that delivers an unprecedented experience. With the Series 7 on the way, these are must-buy deals if the Series 6 is what you're after.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (White): was $374, now $319 at Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 6 is an incredible wearable that delivers an unprecedented experience. With the Series 7 on the way, these are must-buy deals if the Series 6 is what you're after.

